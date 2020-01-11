WINCHESTER — The fifth-ranked Umpqua Community College men's basketball team got a big performance from Kolten Mortensen on Saturday.
Mortensen, a 6-foot-7 sophomore forward from Santaquin, Utah, scored 27 points and the Riverhawks kept their share of first place in the Northwest Athletic Conference South Region race with a 90-81 win over Portland in the UCC gym.
Umpqua improved to 15-1 on the season and 3-0 in league, and is tied with No. 1 Clackamas (14-1, 3-0) for first. The Cougars defeated Lane 89-76 Saturday.
Mortensen was 11 of 17 from the field with two 3-pointers and 3 of 5 from the line and grabbed eight rebounds in 32 minutes.
Akoi Yuot (12 points), Hayden Wood (11) and former Oakland High standout Cameron Benzel (11) also scored in double figures for the Riverhawks, who led 41-34 at halftime. Yuot converted all six of his free throws and made two steals before fouling out. Benzel posted a double-double, getting 11 rebounds and also blocking five shots.
Brock Gilbert had 16 assists, seven points, six rebounds and two steals in the victory. UCC shot 54 percent from the field, 39 percent from 3-point range and 72 percent from the charity stripe.
Daniel Hornbuckle had 21 points and nine rebounds, and Ethan Channel scored 20 for the Panthers (4-8, 0-3), who fared 40 percent from the field and 52 percent from the free-throw line.
The Riverhawks return to league play Wednesday, traveling to Albany to meet Linn-Benton (6-9, 0-2).
PORTLAND (81) — Daniel Hornbuckle 10-18 0-1 21, Scruggs 0-5 0-0 0, Boyer 3-5 2-4 9, Channel 7-18 6-9 20, Harris 4-9 1-1 10, Hicks Jr. 1-3 0-6 2, Torres 2-2 4-6 8, Parnell 2-11 2-2 8, Sahko 0-1 0-0 0, Weiss 1-4 1-2 3. Totals 30-76 16-31 81.
UMPQUA (90) — Kolten Mortensen 11-17 3-5 27, Gilbert 2-2 3-3 7, Lungren 3-8 2-4 8, Fredrickson 2-7 2-4 7, Benzel 4-6 3-4 11, Perry 1-1 1-2 4, Quinton 1-1 1-1 3, Campbell 0-1 0-0 0, Wood 4-8 0-0 11, Yuot 3-6 6-6 12. Totals 31-57 21-29 90.
Halftime — UCC 41-34. 3-Point Goals — PCC 5-22 (Parnell 2-9, Scruggs 0-1, Boyer 1-1, Channel 0-5, Harris 1-2, Hornbuckle 1-4), UCC 7-18 (Wood 3-5, Lungren 0-3, Fredrickson 1-3, Mortensen 2-5, Perry 1-1, Yuot 0-1). Total Fouls — PCC 20, UCC 21. Fouled Out — Yuot. Rebounds — PCC 33 (Hornbuckle 9), UCC 39 (Benzel 11). Assists — PCC 8 (Hornbuckle 3), UCC 19 (Gilbert 16). Turnovers — PCC 7, UCC 13.
