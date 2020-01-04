WINCHESTER — On a night when the Umpqua Community College men's basketball team welcomed one of its starters back to the lineup, it was a role player who came off the bench and effectively saved a game.
Freshman post Harry Love, called on for some much-needed defensive help against 6-foot-8 Clark post Matt Garrison, used his own 6-7 frame to lock down Garrison in the lane, and the Riverhawks pulled away in the final eight minutes to beat the Penguins 70-59 in the Northwest Athletic Conference South Region opener for both teams Saturday.
Love, who played a season-high 16 minutes, had a pair of blocked shots on back-to-back possessions after Clark had pulled within 48-47 with just under 10 minutes to play, and had a pair of key defensive rebounds down the stretch to help Umpqua preserve the win.
"Coach always talks about staying ready, and I made sure if he called my name I'd be ready," Love said. "It was great to be able to shift the momentum a little bit for sure."
"You're not going to see anything on the stat sheet, but he gave us 16 minutes with two rebounds and shut down Garrison," Umpqua coach Daniel Leeworthy said. "He made some great plays for us."
In the first half, the momentum-shifter was Mortensen. The 6-7 sophomore, who hadn't played since Dec. 14 due to an ankle injury, returned to the starting lineup and, on his second shift, canned three 3-pointers in a span of roughly three minutes, sparking 14-0 run by the Riverhawks to close the first half with a 39-24 lead.
Mortensen hit back-to-back 3-pointers to give Umpqua a 31-24 edge, then buried another trey to make it 36-24 with 1:24 left in the half.
"It felt pretty good," Mortensen said of being back in the starting lineup. "I'm not quite 100 percent. My teammates helped me get open and I was spotting up and hitting them."
Clark led for a majority of the first half before yielding the first bucket of the game to UCC, but Spencer Campbell's free throw with 5:05 left in the first half gave the Riverhawks the lead for good.
"We hung in there and played tough," Leeworthy said. "We made some plays. We didn't shoot great (46.2 percent from the field), but we made the plays when we needed to."
Where the 'Hawks did shoot well was at the free-throw line. Coming into the game ranked 34th in the NWAC at the stripe, Umpqua was 18-for-25 (72 percent), with several of those coming at key moments in the game.
Garrison led all scorers, posting game-highs of 25 points and 10 rebounds.
Mortensen was one of four Riverhawks to hit double figures, sharing team-high honors with Isaac Lungren with 15 points each. Cody Fredrickson had 13 points, Cameron Benzel added 10 points and seven rebounds, and point guard Brock Gilbert had seven points, seven assists and a team-high eight rebounds.
The Riverhawks (13-1 overall, 1-0 South) visit Lane (10-2, 1-0) Wednesday.
CLARK (59) — Matt Garrison 10-13 4-7 25, Hushaw 4-9 2-2 13, Rivers 0-2 0-0 0, Gorski, 3-10 0-0 7, Brown 2-6 0-0 5, Smith 0-4 0-0 0, Robello 1-3 0-0 3, Johnson 1-3 0-0 2, Clark 0-2 0-0 0, Bickler 2-2 0-2 4. Totals 23-54 6-11 59.
UMPQUA (70) — Kolten Mortensen 4-7 4-6 15, Isaac Lungren 6-13 2-3 15, Fredrickson 5-8 3-4 13, Gilbert 2-6 3-4 7, Benzel 4-9 2-2 10, Quinton 1-2 1-2 3, Campbell 12-1 1-2 3, Love 0-3 0-0 0, Wood 0-0 0-0 0, Yuot 1-3 2-2 4. Totals 24-52 18-25 70.
Halftime — UCC 39, Clark 24. 3-Point Goals — Clark 7-20 (Hushaw 3-5, Rivers 0-2, Gorski 1-4, Brown 1-1, Garrison 1-3, Smith 0-3, Robello 1-1, Johnson 0-1), UCC 4-16 (Mortensen 3-3, Lungren 1-7, Gilbert 0-2, Fredrickson 0-1, Benzel 0-1, Love 0-1, Yuot 0-1). Total Fouls — Clark 20, UCC 12. Fouled Out — Bickler. Rebounds — Clark 29 (Garrison 10), UCC 32 (Gilbert 8). Assists — Clark 7 (three players with 2), UCC 11 (Gilbert 7). Turnovers — Clark 8, UCC 5. Technical Foul — Clark bench.
