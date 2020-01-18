WINCHESTER — The Umpqua Community College men's basketball team could never get untracked on Saturday.
The fourth-ranked Riverhawks were outworked and outhustled by Mt. Hood and the Saints notched a 78-72 upset in a Northwest Athletic Association South Region game in the UCC gym.
The loss dropped Umpqua (16-2, 4-1 South) out of a tie with No. 2 Clackamas (16-1, 5-0) for first place in the league standings.
Jahville Collins had 22 points — 13 coming in the second half — and six rebounds for Mt. Hood (8-9, 2-3), which led 40-35 at halftime.
Umpqua shot 43 percent (28-for-65) from the field and 25 percent (8-for-32) from 3-point range. The Saints held a 46-32 advantage in points in the paint and got 28 points from their bench.
"They played hard. They came up with more loose balls and made big plays down the stretch," UCC coach Daniel Leeworthy said of the Saints. "They're athletic and rangy. Their press and zone bothered us a little bit, but we missed a lot of shots. We got good looks, but just missed them."
Sophomore forward Kolten Mortensen had 19 points and six rebounds for the Riverhawks, who committed 13 turnovers and 16 fouls.
"The effort," replied Mortensen, when asked about the game. "It was extra effort plays. The second chance opportunities, they beat us to the ball and that's what killed us. That gave them a little bit of confidence, and we were playing from behind the whole second half and trying to catch up."
A 10-foot jump shot by Isaac Lungren cut Mt. Hood's lead to 73-69 with 2:13 left in the contest. But the Saints held on, hiking their advantage to 78-69 with 31.7 seconds remaining.
"We had wide open shots," Mortensen said. "Their zone left shooters open in the corners and slots, but we missed some wide open shots. We're a lot better shooting team than that, we just had a rough day.
"We had a good game plan going in. We just needed to execute it."
UCC got 17 points from Lungren, 12 points, nine assists and two steals from Brock Gilbert and nine points, seven rebounds and five blocked shots from Akoi Yuot. Ex-Oakland standout Cameron Benzel contributed seven points and seven boards and Cody Fredrickson chipped in six points, nine rebounds and five assists.
The Riverhawks return to league play Monday, heading to Salem to meet Chemeketa (9-7, 3-1).
"It puts us back, but obviously the South Region is a tough region," Mortensen said. "One loss doesn't put us too far behind, and we just have to keep playing hard and win out the rest of the way."
MT. HOOD (78) — Jahville Collins 9-19 3-4 22, Stringer 5-9 3-4 13, Jackson 4-9 0-0 8, Dixon 6-14 1-2 17, J. Smith 0-1 1-2 1, I. Smith 3-11 5-6 11, Sandoval 0-1 0-0 0, Forrar 1-1 0-0 2, Burks 1-2 1-2 4, Fountain 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 29-67 14-20 78.
UMPQUA (72) — Kolten Mortensen 8-13 0-0 19, Gilbert 5-11 0-0 12, Lungren 7-15 1-1 17, Fredrickson 2-5 1-2 6, Benzel 3-5 1-2 7, Quinton 0-3 0-0 0, Campbell 0-1 0-0 0, Love 1-2 0-0 2, Wood 0-1 0-0 0, Yuot 2-9 5-8 9. Totals 28-65 8-13 72.
Halftime — Mt. Hood 40-35. 3-Point Goals — M.H. 6-20 (Dixon 4-11, Stringer 0-1, Jackson 0-2, I. Smith 0-1, Collins 1-4, Burks 1-1), UCC 8-32 (Mortensen 3-7, Gilbert 2-6, Lungren 2-9, Fredrickson 1-3, Quinton 0-2. Wood 0-1, Yuot 0-4). Total Fouls — M.H. 12, UCC 16. Rebounds — M.H. 33 (I. Smith 9), UCC 38 (Fredrickson 9). Assists — M.H. 11 (I. Smith 4), UCC 18 (Gilbert 9). Turnovers — M.H. 10, UCC 13.
