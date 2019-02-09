WINCHESTER — Any concerns about a letdown against one of the South Region’s lower-tier teams were squashed midway through the first half on Saturday.
The second-ranked Umpqua Riverhawks carved up the Mt. Hood Saints and left them way behind at the break, leading 51-24.
Umpqua continued the assault and handed Mt. Hood a 47-point men’s basketball loss, winning 102-55 to remain in first place in the South standings.
The Riverhawks (16-7, 9-1 South) lead No. 4 Lane (19-3, 8-2) by one game and Chemeketa (13-7, 7-3) by two. Lane’s home game with Clark Saturday was postponed due to the weather conditions.
Umpqua had five players score in double figures against the Saints (7-15, 2-9), led by Max Martin with 21 points. The 6-foot-4 sophomore guard from Moro connected on five 3-point field goals.
Brock Gilbert dished out 21 assists, believed to be a school record.
UCC coach Daniel Leeworthy felt it was one of his team’s most complete performances of the season. They allowed a season-low point total and shot 60 percent from the field.
“It was a total team effort,” Leeworthy said. “We had a lot of energy. I think we battled on the defensive end really well. To score over 100 and win by 47, I told the guys it’s almost unheard of in the South Region to win by that margin. Everyone contributed to the victory.”
“Both the offense and defense were great today,” Gilbert added.
The Riverhawks dominated inside, holding a 54-10 advantage in points in the paint. Mt. Hood was held to 28 percent field-goal shooting and was outrebounded 41-23.
Umpqua’s depth off the bench is second to none in the South. Saturday, the reserves contributed 41 points.
Tucker Peterson and Oakland High product Cameron Benzel paced the subs, scoring 18 and 11 points respectively. They combined to make 12 of 15 shots.
The starters, of course, were productive. John Morrill-Keeler had 18 points, seven rebounds and two blocked shots, converting 8 of 10 shots. Eric Klekas finished with 11 points, making three 3-pointers.
“It’s crazy. In all honesty, one reason I think we’re so talented is we can go to the entire bench and they can all come in and help the team win,” Gilbert said.
Gilbert, a 5-foot-10 freshman guard out of Syracuse, Utah, has moved back into the starting lineup in place of sophomore Connor Shaw, who’s out indefinitely with a back injury.
Gilbert made 11 of the Riverhawks’ 12 assists in the opening half. He finished with five points, six rebounds and three steals in the contest.
Peterson scored UCC’s 100th point of the game with 1:20 left, off a pass from Gilbert.
“I think the highest number (of assists) I had was 14 in high school,” Gilbert said. “This team is so diverse. We have some of the best bigs in the NWAC and have some of the best shooters. Wherever the open guy is, he’ll knock down the shot.”
“Max Martin was hitting shots, and we were running the court well in transition and finding the open guys,” Leeworthy said.
Kahlon Whitley led the Saints with 16 points. Carter Arrasmith chipped in 15 points, six rebounds and three steals.
The Riverhawks return to league play Wednesday at home against last-place Southwestern Oregon (6-17, 1-10). Tipoff is set for 7:30 p.m.
MT. HOOD (55) — Kahlon Whitley 6-15 3-4 16, McShane 0-7 2-2 2, Farmer 1-5 1-2 4, Haynes 2-7 4-4 8, Katin 1-4 2-2 4, Greer 0-3 0-0 0, Williams 0-1 0-0 0, Hall 0-1 0-0 0, Howard 1-3 0-0 2, Smith 0-0 0-0 0, Arrasmith 4-10 4-4 15, Forrar 2-4 0-0 4. Totals 17-60 16-18 55.
UMPQUA (102) — Max Martin 8-14 0-0 21, Gilbert 1-4 2-2 5, Mortensen 2-8 2-3 6, Klekas 4-8 0-0 11, Morrill-Keeler 8-10 1-2 18, Campbell 2-2 0-0 4, Sutton 2-3 2-4 6, Hillman 0-0 0-0 0, Benzel 5-6 0-0 11, Peterson 7-9 3-6 18, Marz 1-3 0-0 2. Totals 40-67 10-17 102.
Halftime — UCC 51-24. 3-Point Goals — M.H. 5-26 (Arrasmith 3-6, Whitley 1-5, McShane 0-5, Farmer 1-3, Haynes 0-2, Greer 0-1, Hall 0-1, Howard 0-2, Forrar 0-1), UCC 12-23 (Martin 5-10, Gilbert 1-3, Mortensen 0-2, Klekas 3-5, Morrill-Keeler 1-1, Benzel 1-1, Peterson 1-1). Total Fouls — M.H. 16, UCC 16. Rebounds — M.H. 23 (Arrasmith 6), UCC 41 (Mortensen, Morrill-Keeler 7). Assists — M.H. 4 (McShane, Whitley 2), UCC 26 (Gilbert 21). Turnovers — M.H. 14, UCC 10.
