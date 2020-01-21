SALEM — The fourth-ranked Umpqua Community College men's basketball team bounced back from its first Northwest Athletic Conference South Region loss of the season by hammering Chemeketa 104-75 Monday afternoon.
Sophomores Kolten Mortensen and Brock Gilbert paved the way for the Riverhawks (17-2, 5-1 NWAC), with Mortensen posting a game-high 23 points with seven rebounds, and Gilbert filling the stat sheet with 20 points, a season-high 15 assists, five rebounds and a pair of steals.
Mortensen's layup just 14 seconds into the first half gave the Riverhawks the lead for good as UCC opened with a 10-0 scoring run.
Isaac Lungren went 3-for-7 from 3-point range to add 12 points for Umpqua, while Akoi Yuot scored 12 and Hayden Wood had nine off the bench for the Riverhawks.
Umpqua is on the road Saturday, traveling to Oregon City to take on No. 2 Clackamas (16-1, 5-0) at 4 p.m.
UMPQUA (104) — Kolten Mortensen 11-16 0-0 23, Gilbert 8-14 1-1 20, Lungren 4-8 1-2 12, Fredrickson 1-2 0-0 2, Benzel 3-7 0-0 6, Perry 2-3 2-2 7, Quinton 3-3 0-0 7, Campbell 2-4 0-0 4, Love 1-1 0-0 2, Wood 3-4 1-2 9, Yuot 5-7 2-2 12. Totals 43-69 7-9 104.
CHEMEKETA (75) — Dalton Renne 7-12 6-6 21, Garner 7-16 0-0 14, Russ 1-5 0-2 2, Carlisle 3-8 2-2, 8, Schmerber 2-5 0-0 6, Ames 3-6 3-6 11, Dufort 1-8 0-3 2, Castillo 0-1 2-2 2, Jones 3-11 2-4 9, Richards 0-0 0-0 0. Totals .
Halftime — UCC 49-34. 3-Point Goals — UCC 11-24 (Gilbert 3-6, Lungren 3-7, Fredrickson 0-1, Benzel 0-2, Mortensen 1-2, Perry 1-2, Quinton 1-1, Wood 2-2, Yuot 0-1), CCC 6-24 (Ames 2-2, Schmerber 2-5, Garner 0-2, Russ 0-2, Carlisle 0-4, Renne 1-3, Dufort 0-2, Castillo 0-1, Jones 1-3). Total Fouls — UCC 21, CCC 14. Rebounds — UCC 40 (Lungren, Mortensen 7), CCC 28 (Garner 6). Assists — UCC 29 (Gilbert 15), CCC 11 (Garner 4). Turnovers — UCC 15, CCC 7.
