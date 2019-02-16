Shots were not falling for the Umpqua Community College's men's basketball team in Saturday's Northwest Athetic Conference South Region game against the Clackamas Cougars.
Clackamas came away with an 81-65 win over the Riverhawks (17-8, 10-2 South) at Oregon City.
UCC players attempted 70 shots from the field, but had a less than 35 percent success rate and were able to convert just 24 of those shots into points.
In comparison, the Cougars (18-6, 8-4) were 29 of 60 from the field and made 14 3-pointers, making 48.3 percent of all shots from the field and 45.7 from behind the arch.
The last time the two teams played each other, on Jan. 12, UCC won 89-60.
Clackamas was very balanced in their offense, with six players in double digits. Adam Gehrig led with 19 points and nine rebounds.
Clay Sullivan contributed 16 points for the Cougars, Robert Ford added 13, Matt O'Brien had 11 and Tariq Harris and Devon Banks added 10 apiece. Ford also had 10 assists and four steals in the game.
Umpqua was led in scoring by Eric Klekas who had 20 points. Klekas was 8 of 23 from the field and 4 of 10 in 3-point attempts.
Max Martin scored 11 and John Morrill-Keeler had 10 points. Kolten Mortensen led the team with seven rebounds.
UCC will play at Chemeketa at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday. The Riverhawks' next home game will be Saturday against Clark.
UMPQUA (65) — Eric Klekas 8-23 0-1 20, Gilbert 1-8 2-2 5, Martin 4-8 0-0 11, Mortensen 3-6 1-1 7, Morrill-Keeler 3-7 2-2 10, Campbell 0-1 0-0 0, Sutton 1-2 0-0 2, Benzel 2-7 2-2 6, Peterson 1-4 0-0 2, Marz 1-4 0-0 2. Totals 24-70 7-8 65.
CLACKAMAS (81) — Adam Gehrig 8-14 0-0 19, Ford 4-11 3-3 13, O'Brien 4-11 1-2 11, Sullivan 5-8 2-2 16, Harris 4-6 0-0 10, Escalante 0-0 0-0 0, Banks 3-8 1-2 10, Stull 1-2 0-0 2, Nchekwube 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 29-60 7-9 81.
Halftime — Clackamas, 49-44. 3-Point Goals — UCC 10-27 (Gilbert 1-4, Martin 3-6, Klekas 4-10, Morrill-Keeler 2-3), CCC 16-35 (Ford 2-5, O'Brien 2-7, Sullivan 4-6, Harris 2-4, Gehrig 3-8, Banks 3-5). Rebounds — UCC 41 (Mortensen 7), CCC 39 (Gehrig 9). Assists — UCC 11 (Gilbert 5), UCC 21 (Ford 10). Steals — UCC 9 (Martin 3, Klekas 3), CCC 8 (Ford 4). Turnovers — UCC 11, CCC 15. Total Fouls — UCC 10, CCC 11.
