WINCHESTER — Isaac Lungren scored 23 points and the sixth-ranked Umpqua Community College men's basketball team held off a challenge from Grays Harbor for an 82-77 nonconference win on Saturday in the UCC gym.
Lungren shot 8 of 15 from the field, including three 3-pointers, and grabbed eight rebounds as the Riverhawks improved to 9-1 on the season.
Also scoring in double figures for Umpqua were Akoi Yout (17 points), Cameron Benzel (12) and Cody Frederickson (11). Benzel, a former Oakland High School standout, added four blocked shots and Brock Gilbert contributed 13 assists and six steals.
The Riverhawks shot 53% from the field, but fared only 44% from the free-throw line.
Zachary Marrotte had 17 points and eight rebounds for Grays Harbor (8-4).
UCC will meet Green River at 5 p.m. Tuesday in the first round of the Shoreline Crossover.
GRAYS HARBOR (77) — Zachary Marrotte 7-15 3-7 17, Sampson 3-9 0-1 6, M. Pearson 0-2 0-0 0, Schoepf 5-9 3-5 14, Ruffin 4-7 0-0 11, Ramsey 1-3 3-3 6, Dublanko 0-0 0-0 0, R. Pearson 1-2 0-0 3, Daughtry 2-3 0-0 5, Powell 5-8 0-1 11, Hines 2-3 0-2 4. Totals 30-61 9-19 77.
UMPQUA (82) — Isaac Lungren 8-15 4-6 23, Gilbert 2-4 0-0 5, Fredrickson 5-7 0-0 11, Benzel 6-12 0-0 12, Yuot 7-14 1-8 17, Quinton 1-2 0-0 3, Campbell 1-2 3-4 5, Love 0-1 0-0 0, Wood 2-4 0-0 6. Totals 32-61 8-18 82.
Halftime — UCC 45-41. 3-Point Goals — G.H. 8-17 (Marrotte 0-1, M. Pearson 0-1, Schoepf 1-4, Ruffin 3-3, Ramsey 1-3, R. Pearson 1-2, Daughtry 1-1, Powell 1-2), UCC 10-21 (Gilbert 1-1, Lungren 3-7, Fredrickson 1-3, Yuot 2-5, Quinton 1-2, Wood 2-3). Total Fouls — G.H. 15, UCC 11. Rebounds — G.H. 30 (Marrotte 8), UCC 30 (Lungren 8). Assists — G.H. 9 (Sampson 3), UCC 25 (Gilbert 13). Turnovers — G.H. 12, UCC 12.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.