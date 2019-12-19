Sophomore post Cameron Benzel posted a double-double and the sixth-ranked Umpqua Community College men’s basketball team handed Shoreline a 91-69 loss on Wednesday in the Shoreline Crossover in Shoreline, Washington.
Benzel, a former Oakland High School standout, finished with 25 points on 11 of 13 shooting (three 3-pointers) and grabbed 11 rebounds. He added three assists, two blocked shots and two steals in 35 minutes.
Sophomore guard Brock Gilbert also had a double-double for the Riverhawks (11-1) with 12 points and 12 assists. Akoi Yuot had 13 points and five rebounds and Ben Perry contributed 10 points.
Anjaylo Lloyd led the Dolphins (4-6) with 24 points, hitting five 3-pointers.
Umpqua was set to conclude the tournament against Columbia Basin, with its game scheduled for noon Thursday.
UMPQUA (91) — Cameron Benzel 11-13 0-0 25, Gilbert 4-7 2-4 12, Lungren 3-10 0-0 7, Fredrickson 1-7 0-0 2, Yuot 5-8 3-3 13, Perry 4-6 0-0 10, Campbell 2-2 0-0 4, Love 3-3 1-1 7, Ugodo 1-1 0-0 2, Wood 3-5 0-0 9, Mortensen 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 37-62 6-8 91.
SHORELINE (69) — Anjaylo Lloyd 9-21 1-2 24, Valentine 6-10 0-0 12, Myers 3-9 1-2 9, Teclemariam 6-10 1-1 14, Babiak 0-2 0-0 0, Daniels 0-0 0-0 0, Stillwell Jr. 1-2 0-0 2, Gray 0-1 0-0 0, Cumlat 1-5 0-0 3, Leonard 0-2 0-0 0, Kadiric 1-4 3-3 5. Totals 27-66 6-8 69.
Halftime — UCC 38-33. 3-Point Goals — UCC 11-23 (Benzel 3-3, Gilbert 2-4, Lungren 1-6, Fredrickson 0-2, Yuot 0-1, Perry 2-3, Wood 3-4), Sho. 9-25 (Lloyd 5-11, Valentine 0-1, Myers 2-5, Teclemariam 1-2, Babiak 0-1, Stillwell Jr. 0-1, Gray 0-1, Cumlat 1-3). Total Fouls — UCC 10, Sho. 17. Rebounds — UCC 43 (Benzel 11), Sho. 17 (Valentine 4). Assists — UCC 27 (Gilbert 12), Sho. 14 (Lloyd, Myers, Cumlat 3). Turnovers — UCC 19, Sho. 8.
