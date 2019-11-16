WINCHESTER — Ben Perry scored a game-high 20 points — including 6-for-8 from behind the arc — and every Umpqua player scored at least one basket as the Riverhawks rolled past the Simpson University junior varsity 101-41 Saturday in the second round of the Umpqua Invitational basketball tournament.
The Riverhawks (2-0) shot 43-for-76 (56.6 percent) from the field and had 29 assists as a team, led by Brock Gilbert’s game-high 11 dishes to go along with eight points.
Hayden Wood chipped in 10 points and eight assists off the bench and Tanner Quinton also had 10 as the Riverhawk reserves accounted for 64 points.
Umpqua rolled up a 58-22 lead by halftime, and Perry’s final 3-pointer put the Riverhawks over the century mark with 41 seconds left.
The inaugural UBIT will wrap up Sunday, with Big Bend CC and Simpson opening action at noon. Green River will face Clark at 2 p.m., and Umpqua takes on Blue Mountain at 4 p.m.
SIMPSON JV (41) — Pim Lewis 7-17 2-4 18, Richardson 1-4 0-0 2, R. Baxter 4-18 0-2 8, A. Baxter 1-7 0-0 2, Margelis 4-15 3-5 11, Kalagasidis 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 17-61 5-11 41.
UMPQUA (101) — Ben Perry 7-10 0-0 20, Gilbert 3-3 0-0 8, Lungren 3-11 1-2 7, Fredrickson 4-6 0-0 8, Benzel 4-7 0-0 8, Mortensen 3-4 0-0 6, Quinton 4-5 1-1 10, Campbell 1-4 0-0 2, Love 3-5 1-1 7, Ugodo 4-6 0-0 8, Wood 4-7 0-0 10, Yout 2-3 0-1 4, Hubbard 1-5 0-0 3. Totals 43-76 3-5 101.
Halftime — UCC 58-22. 3-Point Goals — SJV 2-22 (Lewis 2-6, R. Baxter 0-9, Margelis 0-7), UCC 12-30 (Perry 6-8, Gilbert 2-2, Lungren 0-1, Fredrickson 0-1, Quinton 1-2, Campbell 0-1, Wood 2-5, Yout 0-1, Hubbard 1-5). Total Fouls — SJV 9, UCC 12. Rebounds — SJV 28 (Lewis 11), UCC 45 (Benzel 8). Assists — SJV 7 (Lewis 3), UCC 29 (Gilbert 11). Turnovers — SJV 15, UCC 7.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.