WINCHESTER — Akoi Yout scored a season-high 27 points and keyed a two-minute scoring run in the second half which helped the Umpqua Riverhawks put the icing on a 128-75 rout of the Multnomah University junior varsity squad Monday night at Umpqua Community College.
Yout scored 12 points — including a pair of 3-pointers — in an early second-half surge which pushed Umpqua’s lead to 37 points over the visiting Lions.
Multnomah led 19-18 with 12:30 left in the first half, but a layup from Cameron Benzel sparked a 17-2 run over the next five minutes to put Umpqua in the lead for good.
The Riverhawks improved to 6-0 overall, scoring 84 of their 128 points from inside the key. Umpqua shot 65 percent (56-for-86) from the field and hit 11 3-pointers.
Cody Fredrickson was one of five Riverhawks to score in double figures, making seven of his eight shots for 15 points to go along with six rebounds and six assists.
Tanner Quinton chipped in 13 points off the bench, while Spencer Campbell added 11 and six rebounds and Isaac Lungren finished with 10 points.
Every Riverhawks player scored at least five points, and point guard Brock Gilbert continued his brilliant ball distribition with 14 assists while grabbing a season-high nine rebounds.
Umpqua is idle until Dec. 6, when it will play its first road game, once again facing Multnomah to open the three-day Dale Bates Invitational at Lane Community College in Eugene.
MULTNOMAH JV (75) — Caleb Predmore 5-12 0-0 15, Riascos 0-0 0-0 0, Pastrana 2-17 0-0 5, Arruejo 5-7 0-0 12, Abe 4-16 0-4 11, Weatherall 2-6 0-0 5, Roberts 3-6 0-0 7, Dale 3-4 1-2 8, Moorhead 3-9 0-0 9. Totals 27-77 1-6 72.
UMPQUA (128) — Akoi Yout 12-13 1-2 27, Gilbert 2-4 0-0 5, Lungren 5-12 0-0 10, Campbell 5-9 0-0 11, Fredrickson 7-8 0-0 15, Perry 2-2 0-0 5, Quinton 5-7 2-2 13, Love 3-4 2-4 8, Ugodo 4-5 0-0 8, Benzel 3-5 0-0 6, Wood 2-8 0-0 5, Hubbard 3-4 0-0 9, Mortensen 3-5 0-0 6. Totals 56-86 5-8 128.
Halftime — UCC 57, MJV 28. 3-Point Goals — MJV 17-58 (Predmore 5-12, Pastrana 1-14, Arruejo 2-4, Abe 3-12, Weatherall 1-4, Roberts 1-2, Dale 1-2, Moorhead 3-8), UCC 11-20 (Hubbard 3-3, Gilbert 1-3, Lungren 0-2, Campbell 1-1, Fredrickson 1-2, Yout 2-2, Perry 1-1, Quinton 1-2, Wood 1-4). Total Fouls — MJV 8, UCC 8. Rebounds — MJV 17 (Predmore 5), UCC 61 (Perry 9). Assists — MJV 12 (Arruejo 4), UCC 39 (Gilbert 14). Turnovers — MJV 11, UCC 15.
