SHORELINE, Wash. — The sixth-ranked Umpqua Riverhawks used a 24-0 run over an eight-minute span in the second half to down Green River 75-56 Tuesday in the first round of the Shoreline Crossover.
Umpqua (10-1) trailed 38-26 at halftime, but outscored the Gators 49-18 in the second half, fueled by the big run which was keyed in part by back-to-back 3-pointers from Brock Gilbert, who finished with 15 points, 13 rebounds and seven steals for the Riverhawks.
Cameron Benzel had 18 points and 10 boards for UCC as all five Umpqua starters scored in double figures. Isaac Lungren finished with 13 points, Akoi Yuot had 15 and Cody Fredrickson had 12 points and nine assists.
The Riverhawks take on host Shoreline at 7 p.m. Wednesday.
UMPQUA (75) — Cameron Benzel 8-14 2-2 18, Gilbert 6-12 0-1 15, Lungren 5-14 1-3 13, Fredrickson 5-8 0-0 12, Yuot 6-11 2-2 15, Perry 0-0 0-0 0, Quinton 0-2 0-0 0, Campbell 1-2 0-1 2, Ugodo 0-1 0-0 0, Wood 0-0 0-0 0, Hubbard 0-1 0-0 0, Mortensen 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 31-66 5-9 75.
GREEN RIVER (56) — Tanner Nygren 10-21 6-10 27, Lee 6-16 7-7 19, Wanlass 1-3 0-0 2, Bushell 0-3 1-2 1, Cox 2-5 0-0 4, Smith 0-1 0-0 0, Winter 0-2 0-0 0, Wesley 0-1 0-0 0, Sandhu 1-4 0-0 3, Garrard 0-3 0-0 0. Totals 20-59 14-19 56.
Halftime — Green River 38-26. 3-Point Goals — UCC 8-24 (Gilbert 3-6, Lungren 2-6, Fredrickson 2-5, Yuot 1-3, Benzel 0-1, Quinton 0-1, Campbell 0-1, Hubbard 0-1), GR 2-20 (Nygren 1-3, Sandhu 1-4, Lee 0-2, Wanlass 0-2, Bushell 0-3, Smith 0-1, Winter 0-2, Wesley 0-1, Garrard 0-2). Total Fouls — UCC 16, G.R. 11. Fouled Out — Cox. Rebounds — UCC 39 (Benzel 10), G.R. 31 (Nygren 8). Assists — UCC 23 (Gilbert 13), G.R. 9 (Bushell 3). Turnovers — UCC 11, G.R. 17.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.