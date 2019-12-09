EUGENE — Isaac Lungren led five Umpqua players in double figures with 17 points as the Riverhawks dominated Olympic, 94-53, on the final day of the Dale Bates Invitational men's basketball tournament Sunday at Lane Community College.
Ex-Oakland standout Cameron Benzel finished with 15 points and five blocked shots and Cody Fredrickson had 13 points, seven rebounds and six assists for the Riverhawks (8-1). Akoi Yout contributed 11 points, five rebounds, five assists and three blocks, Hayden Wood chipped in 11 points and Brock Gilbert added seven assists and seven rebounds.
Umpqua led 53-30 at halftime. Caleb Morgan scored 16 points for Olympic (2-5).
UCC will host Grays Harbor at 2 p.m. Saturday in a nonleague game.
OLYMPIC (53) — Caleb Morgan 4-10 6-9 16, Olmsted 2-4 0-0 4, Whealdon 5-16 0-0 13, Upshaw 1-10 2-4 5, Williford 1-4 1-4 3, Tate 1-8 0-0 3, Edwards 0-5 1-2 1, Reynolds 2-6 0-0 4, Villanueva 1-3 0-2 2, Stewart 1-2 0-0 0. Totals 18-68 10-21 53.
UMPQUA (94) — Isaac Lungren 6-10 2-2 17, Gilbert 3-5 0-1 6, Fredericksen 4-8 4-4 13, Benzel 6-8 3-5 15, Yout 5-9 1-2 11, Perry 1-3 0-0 2, Quinton 2-5 2-2 6, Campbell 1-5 1-3 3, Love 1-3 0-0 2, Ugodo 1-2 1-2 3, Wood 4-6 0-0 11, Hubbard 2-4 0-0 5. Totals 36-68 14-21 94.
Halftime — UCC 53-30. 3-Point Goals — Oly. 7-27 (Olmsted 0-1, Whealdon 3-7, Upshaw 1-5, Tate 1-5, Reynolds 0-3, Villanueva 0-1, Morgan 2-5), UCC 8-17 (Lungren 3-6, Fredrickson 1-3, Quinton 0-1, Campbell 0-1, Wood 3-4, Hubbard 1-2). Total Fouls — Oly. 20, UCC 17. Fouled Out — Whealdon, Tate. Rebounds — Oly. 33 (Williford 9), UCC 43 (Gilbert, Fredrickson 7). Assists — Oly. 9 (Olmsted 3), UCC 23 (Gilbert 7). Turnovers — Oly. 14, UCC 9.
