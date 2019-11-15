WINCHESTER — The end of the 2018-19 season didn’t go exactly to plan for the Umpqua Riverhawks men’s basketball team.
There were untimely injuries, and a little something called the “Snowpocalypse,” which made for a tumultuous final few days of the season.
Due to a week of travel restrictions, the ‘Hawks were forced to play back-to-back games — including a loss at Lane Community College for the Northwest Athletic Conference South Region title — and suffered a 90-77 first-round loss to Spokane in the NWAC tournament, leaving a bit of a wart on Umpqua’s third consecutive 20-win season.
“We were a little worn out,” Umpqua head coach Daniel Leeworthy said. “We had injuries and things like that, but overall I was really happy with last season. We have some core pieces back from last year, and I think we’re going to have a really good year.”
Leeworthy comes into this season with a 98-75 career record at UCC, including 92 wins since bringing in his first recruiting class for the 2014-15 season. With four sophomores returning and a deep group of incoming freshmen, the Riverhawks are poised to make yet another run at the South Region title.
Kolten Mortensen, a 6-7 sophomore forward, is the lone returning starter for Umpqua, but point guard Brock Gilbert, forward Cameron Benzel and forward Spencer Campbell are also back to anchor a Riverhawks team which went 20-10 overall last season.
“Last year we had a similar core group of returning guys that knew how to get there, and we have the same this year,” said Benzel, a former Oakland High School standout. “We’ve got four (sophomores) who are hungry. It might take a little more time to get going than last year, but I think we can be even better.”
Gilbert, a 5-10 sophomore out of Syracuse, Utah, will be called on to handle the majority of the load at point guard, but said he’s ready for the challenge.
“I’m ready,” said Gilbert, who dished 16 assists in the ‘Hawks’ season-opening win over Big Bend Friday. “I feel like I’m good with the fatigue, and when I come out our team is in good hands, because we have some good guards coming off the bench.”
Gilbert’s relief will be provided by sophomore Tanner Quinton, a transfer from Snow College in Ephraim, Utah, and freshmen Cody Fredrickson (Hallam, Australia), Isaac Lungren (Saratoga Springs, Utah), Ben Perry (Mornington, Australia), Hayden Wood (Rexburg, Idaho) and Max Hubbard (Hooper Utah).
The Riverhawks’ strength will be in the frontcourt, where Mortensen, Benzel and Campbell anchor a group of 6-foot-6 and 6-7 big men who can clean the glass and put on a show in the paint.
Leeworthy’s incoming group includes high school teammates from Halifax Prep of Calgary, Alberta, Canada — Akoi Yout and Christo Ugodo — as well as Ringwood, Australia freshman Harry Love.
“I think we’ve got some talented big guys down low,” Leeworthy said. “We’ve got some long guys who can really play defense. Akoi is highly-skilled and highly athletic.”
Yout proved that Friday night with a handful of highlight reel dunks which got the home crowd shouting.
The Riverhawks put up some gaudy offensive numbers last season, ranking second in the NWAC in field goal percentage (50.8 percent), 3-point shooting (39 percent), field goal defense and third in assists at 17.8 per game.
While those shooting numbers will be hard to replicate, Leeworthy believes that the strength of his big men on defense and the speed of his guards could lead to something similar with a lot of scoring from inside the lane.
“The star of this team is the balance right now,” Leeworthy said. “We don’t have the outside shooting like we had last year, but our length should lead to more steals and turnovers and more fast breaks.”
That defense was on full display in the opener as the Riverhawks tallied 14 steals on the night. Gilbert had four steals and Mortensen added three as the ‘Hawks scored 22 points off turnovers.
“I think we can be really disruptive,” Leeworthy said. “We want to be able to run and score at a high clip, and hopefully that length leads to a lot of layups. I always say a great defense leads to great offense, and defense is definitely No. 1 for us.”
As for the NWAC, Leeworthy believes this squad can be right where it was last March: gunning for a South Region title.
“We went 13-3 last year, and if we can do that again we should win the region,” Leeworthy said. “Clackamas and Lane are going to be tough again. The good teams are still good and the lower teams have improved dramatically. It’s going to be a really interesting year in the NWAC South.”
Log In
