Fifth-ranked Umpqua Community College bowed out of the Northwest Athletic Conference men's basketball tournament on Thursday with a 90-77 loss to Spokane in a Sweet 16 game at Everett Community College's Larry Walker Court.
JR Delgado scored 17 of his team-high 23 points in the second half for the Sasquatch (21-9), the No. 3 seed from the East Region. Spokane will meet Whatcom or South Puget Sound in the Elite 8 round at 5 p.m. Friday.
The Riverhawks (20-10), the No. 2 seed out of the South, put themselves in a hole early, trailing 43-28 at halftime. UCC shot 33 percent from the field in the opening 20 minutes, missing 13 of 14 3-point attempts.
Umpqua cut the deficit to 45-41 on an old-fashioned three-point play by Connor Shaw with 16:50 left in the contest, but could get no closer.
Spokane hiked its advantage to 19 before the Riverhawks made one final run, closing within 75-67 on a 3-pointer by Eric Klekas with 4:47 left.
But the Sasquatch held on, getting a 3-pointer from Delgado to move ahead 80-67 with 3:06 remaining.
Delgado finished with five treys. Dedrick Pakootas had 16 points and three steals, Garrett White scored 16 points, Asher Cox contributed 15 points and Anthony Parker chipped in 12 points, eight rebounds, five assists and four steals for Spokane.
The Sasquatch shot 48 percent from the field, held a 40-38 rebounding edge and only committed six turnovers. Spokane converted 21 of 28 foul shots, with Pakootas sinking 10 of 13.
"Coach put a lot of emphasis on locking down their shooters," Cox said. "We did a really good job in the first half of eliminating a lot of shots they normally hit."
Shaw, playing in his final game for Umpqua, scored 20 of his 22 points in the second half. He made six assists.
Klekas, another sophomore, scored 17 of his 20 points in the second half and had three steals before fouling out. He hit six 3-pointers.
Freshman post John Morrill-Keeler contributed 10 points and nine rebounds in the loss. Kolten Mortensen had nine points and seven boards, and former Oakland High standout Cameron Benzel scored eight points off the bench.
The Riverhawks finished 42 percent from the field, 27 percent from 3-point range and 80 percent from the charity stripe.
SPOKANE (90) — JR Delgado 8-15 2-2 23, Pakootas 3-10 10-13 16, Gotell 3-7 1-2 8, Parker 3-6 6-9 12, White 7-14 2-2 16, McCliment-Call 0-1 0-0 0, Alstrom 0-0 0-0 0, Carter 0-1 0-0 0, Cox 7-11 0-0 15. Totals 31-65 21-28 90.
UMPQUA (77) — Connor Shaw 8-21 3-3 22, Martin 0-5 0-0 0, Mortensen 4-7 1-2 9, Klekas 7-16 0-0 20, Morrill-Keeler 4-7 2-2 10, Gilbert 1-3 1-1 3, Campbell 0-0 0-0 0, Sutton 0-1 0-0 0, Hillman 0-0 0-0 0, Benzel 4-7 0-0 8, Peterson 2-5 1-2 5, Marz 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 30-72 8-10 77.
Halftime — Spo. 43-28. 3-Point Goals — Spo. 7-18 (Delgado 5-9, Pakootas 0-2, Gotell 1-4, White 0-1, Cox 1-2), UCC 9-33 (Klekas 6-11, Shaw 3-11, Martin 0-4, Mortensen 0-2, Morrill-Keeler 0-1, Gilbert 0-1, Benzel 0-1, Peterson 0-2). Total Fouls — Spo. 6, UCC 18. Fouled Out — Klekas, Peterson. Rebounds — Spo. 40 (Parker 8), UCC 38 (Morrill-Keeler 9). Assists — Spo. 11 (Parker 5), UCC 17 (Shaw 6). Turnovers — Spo. 6, UCC 13.
