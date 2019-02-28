The Umpqua Community College men's and women's basketball games at Lane have been rescheduled for Monday.
It's the third time the games have been rescheduled due to the weather. The women will start play at 5:30 p.m., the men at 7:30. Both games will decide which team wins the South Region title in the Northwest Athletic Conference.
UCC is scheduled to host Portland on Saturday.
UCC's campus is closed for the remainder of the week due to power outages and fallen trees in the area.
