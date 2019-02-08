Tyler Marz, a freshman on the UCC men’s basketball team, opened his mission call Tuesday in front of friends and teammates at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints on West Bertha Avenue in Roseburg.
He was also streaming the event on Instagram Live for his family, while his mother was on FaceTime from Saint George, Utah, to see her son open the envelope with the destination members believe is chosen by a living prophet of the church.
In front of teammates family and friends, Marz learned he would serve his mission in Quito, Ecuador.
“My mom was freaking out,” Marz said. “I really wanted to learn about a different culture and I’m really happy with the call.”
Some of the people in attendance made attempts to guess where he might go and put sticky notes on a globe, indicating their best guesses.
“I guessed Brazil, so I think I may have been closest,” UCC coach Daniel Leeworthy said.
Leeworthy is also a member of the faith and served a mission in the Philippines.
Marz is just the latest Umpqua Community College basketball player to go on a mission for the church.
Spencer Campbell, Kolten Mortensen and Jacob Sutton all served missions prior to joining the Riverhawks. Spencer Campbell served in Japan, Jacob Sutton in New Mexico and Texas, and Mortensen in Costa Rica.
Campbell, Mortsensen and Sutton are roommates in Roseburg and still attend church services together every Sunday.
The missionary program for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints is one of its most recognized characteristics. Mormon missionaries can be seen throughout the world, serving in pairs of the same gender, sharing their beliefs on the gospel of Jesus Christ. There are more than 67,000 full-time missionaries for the church, most under the age of 25.
During an interview Wednesday, Marz said he was excited about the idea and had heard from people who had previously served missions in the area and read about Ecuador to prepare himself.
“I’m excited,” Marz said. “I feel like it is a calling for me as a young man in my church.”
Most colleges aren’t willing to wait two years to get recruits out of high school, but Leeworthy knows first-hand that the experience the missionaries are getting can be valuable on the court as well.
“There are definite positives to more mature guys with good life experience,” Leeworthy said.
Campbell said. “Being away for so long it gave me a different outlook. I need to not waste this opportunity (to play college basketball).”
Campbell was high school teammates with former UCC player Grant Ellison and UCC sophomore Connor Shaw. Ellison, who was Southern Region MVP and led the Riverhawks to a final four berth, left for his mission to Nashville, Tennessee, after one season with the Riverhawks.
“In high school I wanted to play college basketball and coach (Leeworthy) contacted me in high school and came to my home, but I told him I wanted to go on a mission. He said he’s have a spot for me when I got back,” Mortensen said.
“When I had about four months left in my mission he emailed me if I still wanted to be on the team.”
Mortensen and Sutton try to speak Spanish to each other to keep up the language skills.
When asked if there are any skills learned on a mission that translate to the basketball court, Mortensen said, “On a mission you live with a person 24/7 and there are moments you don’t get along. In those moments communication skills are key, those communication skills are also key on and off the court when trying to improve team chemistry.”
Umpqua is leading the Northwest Athletic Conference South Region standings with a 15-7 overall record and is 8-1 in conference play heading into a Saturday home game with Mt. Hood.
In the Feb. 6 coaches poll, the Riverhawks were ranked second, behind North Idaho.
“I hope we can take it all the way,” Marz said. “I hope we’re region champions and then we’ll take it one game at a time.”
There are three more members of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints on the 14-man roster, but has members of other belief systems as well.
“Eric comes from a devout Catholic family, he has nine siblings,” Leeworthy said. “When I recruit I look for the most talented players who are high character and high academic’s, and if they happen to be a member of the church I keep in contact with them when they serve their mission.”
During home games there’s also a group of about 20 to 30 members of the church in the stands to cheer the entire team on.
Being of the same faith has given Leeworthy an understanding of the dedication the young men have to the church and the experience it will bring along the way.
“I don’t think (Leeworthy’s faith) weighed in my decision (to come to UCC), but it made it easier for me to serve my mission,” Marz said. “When I came here I was thinking about (serving a mission) a lot. I thought about doing it right after high school, but then I thought maybe a year of college first. Since I started here, its been on my mind.”
Marz will leave on June 19 for Provo, Utah, where he will go to a missionary training center. There he will learn how to teach the gospel and begin to learn Spanish, the most common and official language of Ecuador.
Marz took Spanish courses in high school, but said it’s bare minimum. Sutton offered to give lessons and to only speak Spanish to Marz from now on.
After his mission, Marz hopes to return to the Riverhawks.
