Reserve Akoi Yuot led six Umpqua players in double figures with 22 points and the No. 7 Riverhawks picked up a 94-83 win over Mt. Hood on Saturday in a Northwest Athletic Conference South Region game in Gresham.
Umpqua (23-3, 11-2 South) remained one game behind Clackamas (23-2, 12-1) in the league standings.
Yuot, a freshman, also grabbed eight rebounds. Kolten Mortensen had 20 points and five rebounds for the Riverhawks, sinking 9 of 12 shots.
Brock Gilbert contributed a double-double with 11 points, 15 assists, seven rebounds and six steals. Ex-Oakland standout Cameron Benzel chipped in 16 points and eight boards, Isaac Lungren added 12 points and Cody Fredrickson had 11 points and eight assists.
The Riverhawks shot 52.8% from the field and 92.3% from the free-throw line.
Leonard Dixon scored 29 points for the Saints (11-14, 5-8), hitting seven 3-pointers.
Umpqua returns to league play on Feb. 22, hosting Chemeketa at 4 p.m.
UMPQUA (94) — Akoi Yuot 9-16 4-4 22, Gilbert 5-9 0-1 11, Lungren 4-13 2-2 12, Fredrickson 3-9 4-4 11, Benzel 7-10 2-2 16, Mortensen 9-12 0-0 20, Quinton 0-1 0-0 0, Wood 1-2 0-0 2. Totals 38-72 12-13 94.
MT. HOOD (83) — Leonard Dixon 11-20 0-0 29, Stringer 4-11 0-0 10, Jackson 1-2 2-2 4, Smith 5-11 4-4 14, Burks 6-13 0-0 12, Collins 5-13 0-2 11, Brooks 0-2 0-0 0, Fountain 1-1 1-2 3, Rentsch 0-0 0-0 0, Forrar 0-4 0-0 0. Totals 33-77 7-10 83.
Halftime — UCC 50-44. 3-Point Goals — UCC 6-24 (Mortensen 2-3, Gilbert 1-4, Lungren 2-7, Fredrickson 1-6, Quinton 0-1, Wood 0-1, Yuot 0-2), M.H. 10-31 (Dixon 7-13, Stringer 2-5, Smith 0-4, Burks 0-2, Collins 1-4, Brooks 0-1, Forrar 0-2). Total Fouls — UCC 11, M.H. 15. Rebounds — UCC 42 (Benzel, Yuot 8), M.H. 39 (Smith 10). Assists — UCC 27 (Gilbert 15), M.H. 15 (Smith 5). Turnovers — UCC 13, M.H. 14.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.