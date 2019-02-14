WINCHESTER — The No. 2-ranked Umpqua Community College men’s basketball team took care of business at home Wednesday, defeating Southwestern Oregon 92-73.
The win kept UCC (17-7, 10-1) in first place in the Northwest Athletic Conference South Region standings, one game ahead of Lane (20-3, 9-2).
The Riverhawks had five players in double figure scoring. UCC was led by Brock Gilbert with 18 points, five assists and eight rebounds. Gilbert went 7 of 9 from the field, including 3 of 5 from 3-point range.
“It was important to not drop one so we can stay in first place,” Gilbert said. “Every guy can score on our team. We’re all so unselfish, so it’s important that we share the ball and get everyone scoring.”
Max Martin added 17 points with three 3-pointers for UCC. John Morrill-Keeler had 16 points and nine rebounds for the Riverhawks. Jacob Sutton had 15 points off the bench, while Eric Klekas had 11 points.
“Guys have stepped up in Connor Shaw’s absence. Brock (Gilbert) has been really good the last two games,” UCC coach Daniel Leeworthy said. “He really stepped up the scoring in the second half after he had some turnovers in the first half. We’re a very deep team and we say be ready when your number is called. Everyone contributed to the final whistle.”
UCC jumped out to a 26-4 lead to start the game as its defense, length and pressure made things difficult for the Lakers (6-18, 1-11).
“We just need to remember to keep our defensive intensity up because it all starts with defense,” Gilbert said. “Defense travels to away games and we got to have it to win games.”
The Riverhawks got out in transition several times where Gilbert would lead the break and look to drive and kick to Martin or Klekas for open 3-pointers. The Riverhawks led 48-31 at halftime.
“Coach emphasizes to get stops and push. Brock does it as good as anybody, you can see it,” Martin said. “He finds guys down low or guys on the wing for a 3-pointer. We got it going early and that helped propel us to the win tonight.”
Gilbert had 15 points in the second half.
The Lakers were led by Jake Gomez with 20 points and 10 rebounds. Keenan Reynolds added 16 points, while Carson Washburg had 10 points.
UCC held the Lakers to 38.2 percent field goal shooting on the game and the Riverhawks shot 53.5 from the field. Umpqua outscored the Lakers 52-26 in points in the paint.
Umpqua led by as many as 27 points in the second half.
“It’s always tough when the top teams are playing the bottom team, to keep motivated,” Leeworthy said.
“We talk about not getting complacent. I’m proud of the team and how we won the game. Everyone was involved and it was a good team win, like last Saturday.”
The Riverhawks have been without one of their best players in Shaw, who has been sidelined with an injury. He is day-to-day, according to Leeworthy.
“I think we need to win two out of the three remaining road games to win the South Region,” Leeworthy said.
“That is our goal to win the South from day one. We’re going to dial into to Clackamas with our game plan and go from there.”
Three of the next four games are on the road for the Riverhawks as they play at Clackamas at 4 p.m. Saturday.
SOUTHWESTERN OREGON (73) — Jake Gomez 8-11 0-0 20, Reynolds 6-14 4-8 16, Washburn 4-8 0-0 10, Sailors 3-4 0-0 9, Miller 3-15 0-0 7, Ntow 2-9 0-2 4, Etzwiler 1-6 0-0 3, Sanchez 1-4 0-0 2, Lewis 1-6 0-0 2, Alagic 0-0 0-0 0, Saviors 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 29-76 4-10 73.
UMPQUA (92) — Brock Gilber 7-9 1-3 18, Martin 6-11 1-1 17, Morrill-Keeler 8-11 0-2 16, Sutton 6-7 3-4 15, Klekas 5-15 0-0 11, Mortensen 1-6 2-2 4, Campbell 2-3 0-0 4, Peterson 2-6 0-0 4, Benzel 1-1 0-0 2, Marz 0-2 1-2 1, Ehrhardt 0-0 0-0 0, Hillman 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 38-71 8-14 92.
Halftime — SWOCC 31, UCC 48. 3-Point Goals – SWOCC 11-37 (Gomez 4-6, Sailors 3-4, Washburn 2-4, Miller 1-7, Etzwiler 1-2), UCC 8-24 (Martin 4-7, Gilbert 3-5, Klekas 1-7). Rebounds — SWOCC 34 (Gomez 10), UCC 45 (Morrill-Keeler 9). Assists — SWOCC 14 (Miller 6), UCC 19 (Gilbert 5). Turnovers — SWOCC 11, UCC 11. Total Fouls — SWOCC 13, UCC 11.
