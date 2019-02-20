Umpqua Community College's men's basketball team held on in the final minutes against Chemeketa to come away with a 78-74 win in the Northwest Athletic Conference South Region game in Salem.
At halftime Umpqua (17-8, 10-2 South) had a 35-34 lead. The lead changed nine times throughout the game.
With 10:06 left in the game Kolten Mortensen made a 3-point shot to give Umpqua a 51-50 lead. UCC extended to eight point with 3:37 to go, before Chemeketa (15-7, 9-3) staged a comeback and made it a 72-70 game in Umpqua's favor with 35 seconds to go.
Eric Klekas made four of four free throws in the final 30 seconds of the game. Tucker Peterson also made two free key free throws down the stretch, to help lift the Riverhawks past the Storm.
John Morrill-Keeler led Umpqua with 24 points. Klekas added 16 and Brock Gilbert contributed 13.
Klekas has now scored 1,013 points in his career at Umpqua Community College.
Umpqua is the second team in the South standings, behind Lane (21-3, 10-2). Chemeketa is in third place. UCC was also voted the No. 4 team in Wednesday's NWAC coaches poll, behind North Idaho, Everett and Lane.
Chemeketa was led by Turner Grimm with 17 points and Dalton Renne with 15.
UCC will host Clark at 4 p.m. Saturday.
UMPQUA COMMUNITY COLLEGE (78) — John Morrill-Keeler 11-14 0-0 24, Klekas 4-11 6-6 16, Gilbert 5-9 0-0 13, Mortensen 4-7 0-0 9, Sutton 1-4 2-2 4, Peterson 1-1 2-2 4, Shaw 1-8 1-2 3, Martin 1-2 0-0 3, Benzel 1-4 0-2 2. Totals 29-60 11-14 78.
CHEMEKETA COMMUNITY COLLEGE (74) — Turner Grimm 6-12 4-4 17, Renne 5-12 5-6 15, Gray 3-3 3-4 9, Carlisle 3-9 0-0 8, Au. Dufort 4-5 0-0 8, An. Dufort 3-8 0-0 7, McKinstry 2-4 2-2 7, Richey 1-3 0-0 2, McNabb 0-6 1-2 1, Waddington 0-1 0-0 0, Russell 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 27-64 15-18 74.
Halftime — Umpqua 35-34. 3-Point Goals — UCC 9-18 (Morrill-Keeler 2-2, Klekas 2-6, Gilbert 3-5, Mortensen 1-3, Martin 1-1), CCC 5-19 (Grimm 1-2, Carlisle 2-6, An. Dufort 1-1, McKinstry 1-2). Rebounds — UCC 25 (Morrill-Keeler 5, Sutton 5), CCC 36 (Renne 7, Gray 7). Assists — UCC 16 (Gilbert 7), CCC 12 (Carlisle 4, McNabb 4). Steals — UCC 7 (Morrill-Keeler 3), CCC 7 (Gray 3). Turnovers — UCC 7, CCC 12. Total Fouls — UCC 14, CCC 13. Fouled Out — Mortensen.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.