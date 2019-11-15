WINCHESTER — Brock Gilbert, Isaac Lungren and Akoi Yout keyed a 10-minute scoring burst to open the second half which lifted the Umpqua Community College men’s basketball team to a season-opening 88-69 win over Big Bend Community College on Friday in the first game of the Umpqua Invitational basketball tournament at UCC.
After leading 38-32 at the half, a dunk from Cameron Benzel and a three-point play by Cody Fredrickson pushed the Riverhawks to a 45-34 lead, then Lungren canned a pair of three-pointers, the second off an assist from Gilbert, to push the lead to 57-40 with just under 14 minutes remaining in the game.
Yout essentially iced the game when Ben Perry grabbed a defensive rebound, hit Yout alone in the backcourt and Yout threw down a reverse slam dunk to put the ’Hawks up 70-50 with just under 10 minutes left.
Umpqua outrebounded the Vikings 36-27 and forced 15 turnovers, which led to 22 points off turnover and a 12-4 advantage in second-chance points. The Riverhawks scored 66 of their points inside the paint.
“We all know it starts defensively,” said Gilbert, who had just two points but dished out 16 assists. “We get the defensive stops and we want to run, and that’s what starts it all.”
Sophomore Kolten Mortensen led Umpqua with 20 points on 9-for-17 shooting with seven rebounds and four blocked shots. Former Oakland High School standout Cameron Benzel had 12 points, 10 rebounds and two blocks, and Fredrickson finished with nine points and seven assists.
Yout tallied 16 points on 8 of 10 shooting.
Jahvonta’ Jones led Big Bend with a game-high 27 points, while Payton Nielsen added 10 points and 11 rebounds.
The Riverhawks will face the Simpson University junior varsity team at 2 p.m. Saturday.
BIG BEND (69) — Jahvonta’ Jones 11-24 3-4 27, Welch 3-11 0-0 7, Kahana 3-8 0-0 7, Kahana 3-8 0-0 8, Thomas 3-9 0-1 7, Nielsen 4-6 0-0 10, Biddle 0-0 0-0 0, Sobotta 0-0 0-0 0, McClary 0-0 0-0 0, Wilson 3-5 0-0 8, Benthem 0-0 0-0 0, Harrington 1-3 0-0 2. Totals 28-66 3-5 69.
UMPQUA (88) — Kolten Mortensen 9-17 1-2 20, Gilbert 1-5 0-0 2, Lungren 7-10 0-1 17, Fredrickson 4-7 1-2 9, Benzel 6-14 0-0 12, Perry 1-1 2-2 4, Quinton 1-3 0-0 2, Campbell 1-1 0-0 2, Ugodo 1-1 0-0 2, Wood 1-2 0-0 2, Yout 8-10 0-0 16. Totals 40-71 4-7 88.
Halftime — Umpqua 38-32. 3-Point Goals — Big Bend 10-25 (Welch 1-5, Kahana 2-3, Thomas 1-5, Nielsen 2-4, Jones 2-3, Wilson 2-4, Harrington 0-1), Umpqua 4-19 (Gilbert 0-1, Lungren 3-6, Frerickson 0-2, Benzel 0-2, Mortensen 1-6, Quinton 0-1, Wood 0-1). Fouls — Big Bend 13, Umpqua 11. Rebounds — Big Bend 27 (Nielsen 11), UCC 36 (Benzel 10). Assists — Big Bend 8 (Nielsen, Jones 3), UCC 30 (Gilbert 16). Turnovers — Big Bend 15, UCC 10.
