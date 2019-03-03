WINCHESTER — The Umpqua Community College men's basketball team tuned up for a showdown with Lane with a 41-point win on Sunday afternoon.
The No. 4-ranked Riverhawks kept their share of first place in the Northwest Athletic Conference South Region race, whipping Portland 94-53 in the UCC gym.
Umpqua (20-8, 13-2 South) travels to Eugene Monday to face No. 3 Lane (24-3, 13-2), with the league title on the line. Tipoff is set for 7:30 p.m.
The Riverhawks dominated Portland, rolling to a 51-26 halftime advantage. UCC shot 56 percent from the field for the game.
"I think we played well on both ends of the floor," UCC coach Daniel Leeworthy said. "It didn't look like we had much rust at all despite not playing for over a week. It was good to have some rhythm offensively. A total team effort."
Thirteen Riverhawks saw time on the court against the Panthers (7-20, 4-12) and 12 of them scored.
Max Martin led the way with 19 points, hitting six 3-point field goals. Connor Shaw had 15 points and seven assists, while John Morrill-Keeler scored 14 points.
Kolten Mortensen contributed nine points and seven rebounds, and Brock Gilbert had nine points and eight assists in the victory.
Keyshawn Waters scored 20 points for Portland. The Panthers struggled from the field, shooting 26 percent.
Four UCC sophomores were honored before the game: Shaw, Martin, Eric Klekas and Jordan Ehrhardt.
PORTLAND (53) — Keyshawn Waters 7-18 4-8 20, Strickland 2-10 0-0 6, Ritschard 3-8 1-2 8, Landi 2-12 0-0 4, Jordan 3-9 2-2 10, Bendle 0-4 0-0 0, Marcum 0-5 0-1 0, Hewitt 0-1 0-0 0, Boyer 2-4 0-0 5, Atkinson 0-3 0-2 0. Totals 19-74 7-15 53.
UMPQUA (94) — Max Martin 6-12 1-2 19, Shaw 7-10 1-2 15, Mortensen 4-5 0-2 9, Klekas 2-6 0-0 5, Morrill-Keeler 7-11 0-0 14, Gilbert 4-8 0-1 9, Campbell 0-0 0-0 0, Ehrhardt 1-1 0-0 3, Sutton 3-4 1-2 7, Hillman 1-2 0-0 2, Benzel 2-4 0-0 4, Peterson 0-3 5-8 5, Marz 1-2 0-0 2. Totals 38-68 8-17 94.
Halftime — UCC 51-26. 3-Point Goals — PCC 8-34 (Strickland 2-6, Ritschard 1-2, Landi 0-2, Jordan 2-5, Bendle 0-2, Marcum 0-5, Hewitt 0-1, Boyer 1-3, Waters 2-8), UCC 10-25 (Martin 6-12, Shaw 0-2, Mortensen 1-2, Klekas 1-4, Gilbert 1-3, Ehrhardt 1-1, Hillman 0-1). Total Fouls — PCC 16, UCC 14. Rebounds — PCC 39 (Ritschard 9), UCC 47 (Peterson 8). Assists — PCC 6, UCC 25 (Gilbert 8). Turnovers — PCC 12, UCC 9.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.