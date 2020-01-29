WINCHESTER — Umpqua Community College's Brock Gilbert has been selected the Northwest Athletic Conference Men's Basketball Player of the Week.

Gilbert, a 5-foot-10 guard from Syracuse, Utah, helped the then-No. 4 Riverhawks to a pair of South Region victories over Chemeketa and then-No. 2 Clackamas last week. Gilbert averaged 18.5 points, 13.5 assists, 5 rebounds and 2.5 steals in the two contests.

He leads the NWAC in assists for the season (11.2), and also averages 9.3 points and 6 rebounds.

Tom Eggers can be reached at teggers@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4220.

