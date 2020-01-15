Kolten Mortensen scored 10 of his team-high 16 points in the second half as the fourth-ranked Umpqua Riverhawks pulled away in the final 20 minutes to dispatch Linn-Benton Community College 72-54 in Northwest Athletic Association South Region men’s basketball action Wednesday night in Albany.
Five Riverhawks scored in double figures, with starters Brock Gilbert and Cameron Benzel each adding 12 points. Gilbert dished out seven assists and Benzel grabbed five boards also for Umpqua (16-1, 4-0 South). Mortensen had six rebounds for the ’Hawks.
Akoi Yuot and Tanner Quinton both hit double figures off the bench for UCC, with Yuot scoring 13 points with five rebounds and Quinton notching 11 points.
Kyree Davis led the Roadrunners (6-10, 0-3) with game-highs of 19 points and seven rebounds.
Umpqua is home in South Region play against Mt. Hood at 4 p.m. Saturday.
UMPQUA (72) — Kolten Mortensen 6-6 3-5 16, Gilbert 5-8 0-1 12, Lungren 0-3 0-0 0, Fredrickson 0-56 0-0 0, Benzel 4-7 4-4 12, Perry 1-3 0-0 3, Quinton 4-7 2-2 11, Campbell 0-0 0-0 0, Love 2-3 1-2 5, Wood 0-1 0-0 0, Yuot 6-10 1-2 13, Hubbard 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 28-54 11-16 72.
LINN-BENTON (54) — Kyree Davis 7-19 5-6 19, Nelson 2-10 0-0 4, Harding IV 2-6 4-8 8, Wilmes 3-7 1-2 7, Kurahara 2-7 0-0 5, Thomas 1-6 0-0 3, Carley 0-1 0-0 0, Flanigan 1-4 2-2 5, Browning 0-0 0-0 0, Cullison 0-0 3-4 3. Totals 18-60 15-22 54.
Halftime — UCC 35-33. 3-Point Goals — UCC 5-17 (Gilbert 2-4, Lungren 0-3, Fredrickson 0-2, Benzel 0-1, Mortensen 1-1, Perry 1-2, Quinton 1-2, Yuot 0-1, Hubbard 0-1), LBCC 3-20 (Flanigan 1-1, Davis 0-4, Nelson 0-3, Wilmes 0-2, Kurahara 1-5, Thomas 1-5). Total Fouls — UCC 14, LBCC 17. Fouled Out — Nelson. Rebounds — UCC 35 (Mortensen, Love 6), LBCC 28 (Davis 7). Assists — UCC 21 (Gilbert 7), LBCC 10 (Davis 4). Turnovers — UCC 15, LBCC 9.
