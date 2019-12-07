EUGENE — Cacoa Chatman’s jumper with eight seconds remaining gave South Puget Sound the lead, and Umpqua was unable to convert it’s final possession as the Clippers handed the Riverhawks their first loss of the season, 67-65, Saturday afternoon at the Dale Bates Invitational at Lane Community College.
The Riverhawks (6-1) may not have needed to sweat the final minutes if not for an abysmal 1-for-20 shooting performance from 3-point range.
“We’re not going to get that too often,” UCC coach Daniel Leeworthy said. “We just couldn’t do anything from 3-point range.”
Tanner Quinton’s late jumper and pair of free throws pulled Umpqua within 64-63 with 1:16 to play. With 19 seconds left, Brock Gilbert’s layup tied the game 65-all before Chatman’s de facto game-winner. Chatman finished with 26 points.
For the second day in a row, Akoi Yout led the Riverhawks in scoring with 16 points and had seven rebounds. Gilbert (11), Cameron Benzel (10) and Quinton (10) also scored in double figures, while Benzel had a game-high 13 rebounds.
The Riverhawks were without regular starter Kolten Mortensen for the second straight game after Mortensen suffered an ankle injury in practice earlier in the week.
Umpqua closes out the Dale Bates at 2 p.m. Sunday against Olympic.
SOUTH PUGET SOUND (67) — Cacoa Chatman 10-18 0-1 26, Braggs 4-12 4-9 12, Janssan 2-13 0-0 5, Bunn 6-16 3-3 15, Kara 1-4 0-0 2, Williams 2-5 0-0 4, Husband 0-3 0-0 0, Wallance 0-0 0-0 0, Jones 0-0 0-0 0, Tinnin 1-1 0-0 3. Totals 26-72 7-13 67.
UMPQUA (65) — Akoi Yout 6-9 4-7 16, Gilbert 4-5 2-2 11, Lungren 3-11 2-2 8, Fredrickson 2-4 0-0 4, Benzel 5-11 0-1 10, Quinton 3-7 4-4 10, Campbell 2-5 2-2 6, Wood 0-5 0-0 0. Totals 25-57 14-18 65.
Halftime — Umpqua 29, SPS 28. 3-Point Goals — SPS 8-30 (Chatman 6-8, Braggs 0-3, Janssan 1-9, Bunn 0-4, Kara 0-1, Williams 0-2, Husband 0-2, Tinnin 1-1), Umpqua 1-20 (Gilbert 1-2, Lungren 0-6, Fredrickson 0-1, Benzel 0-2, Yout 0-1, Quinton 0-3, Campbell 0-1, Wood 0-4). Total Fouls — SPS 20, UCC 15. Fouled Out — Yout. Rebounds — SPS 32 (Janssan 10), UCC 50 (Benzel 13). Assists — SPS 7 (Janssan, Kara 2), UCC 8 (Gilbert 4). Turnovers — SPS 6, UCC 16.
