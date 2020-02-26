The Umpqua Community College men's basketball team got back on the winning track Wednesday night, handing Southwestern Oregon a 95-78 loss in a Northwest Athletic Conference South Region game in Coos Bay.
The No. 6 Riverhawks (24-4, 12-3 South) were coming off a 94-91 defeat to Chemeketa at home last Saturday.
Kolten Mortensen finished with a double-double for Umpqua, getting 19 points and 11 rebounds. Cameron Benzel, a former Oakland High standout, had 19 points and seven boards.
Isaac Lungren (16 points), Akoi Yuot (15) and Hayden Wood (11) also scored in double figures for UCC, which shot 55.7% from the field. Brock Gilbert contributed seven points, eight assists and seven rebounds in the win.
Anel Alagic led the Lakers (10-16, 5-10) with 27 points, but was only 10-of-26 from the field. He hit seven 3-pointers. Mack Tarver Jr. chipped in 24 points and Ryan Bell added 16 points and 10 rebounds.
UCC, which has sewed up second place in the South, ends the regular season at home Saturday against No. 1 Clackamas. Game time is 4 p.m.
The Cougars (25-2, 14-1) clinched the league crown Wednesday with a 103-93 victory over Chemeketa in Oregon City.
UMPQUA (95) — Cameron Benzel 8-11 3-6 19, Kolten Mortensen 8-12 2-3 19, Gilbert 3-8 1-1 7, Lungren 6-12 0-0 16, Fredrickson 3-6 6, Perry 1-1 0-0 2, Quinton 0-1 0-0 0, Love 0-1 0-0 0, Wood 4-6 0-0 11, Yuot 6-12 3-3 15. Totals 39-70 9-13 95.
SOUTHWESTERN OREGON (78) — Anel Alagic 10-26 0-0 27, Keperling 1-3 0-0 3, Tarver Jr. 8-21 4-5 24, Richards 1-2 0-0 2, Bell 6-13 3-4 16, Baasch 1-3 0-0 3, Moore 0-1 0-0 0, Berry 1-1 0-0 3, Finder 0-1 0-0 0, Lackey 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 28-71 7-9 78.
Halftime — UCC 41-34. 3-Point Goals — UCC 8-21 (Lungren 4-9, Gilbert 0-3, Fredrickson 0-1, Mortensen 1-1, Wood 3-4, Yuot 0-3), SWOCC 15-39 (Alagic 7-18, Keperling 1-1, Tarver Jr. 4-11, Bell 1-5, Baasch 1-2, Berry 1-1, Finder 0-1). Total Fouls — UCC 6, SWOCC 15. Rebounds — UCC 41 (Mortensen 11), SWOCC 32 (Bell 10). Assists — UCC 14 (Gilbert 8), SWOCC 11 (Tarver Jr., Bell 3). Turnovers — UCC 12, SWOCC 13.
