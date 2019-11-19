WINCHESTER — Kolten Mortensen scored 19 points and Cameron Benzel added a double-double as the Umpqua Community College men’s basketball team handed Blue Mountain a 97-67 loss on Sunday on the final day of the Umpqua Invitational.
Mortensen hit 8 of 11 shots and grabbed nine rebounds. Benzel, a former Oakland High School standout, finished with 12 points and 10 rebounds. The Riverhawks improved to 3-0 on the season.
UCC had three reserves score in double figures: Tanner Quinton (11 points), Ben Perry (10) and Akoi Yout (10). Brock Gilbert dished out 10 assists. The Riverhawks shot 55 percent from the field and outrebounded Blue Mountain 47-27.
UCC will host New Hope at 7 p.m. Wednesday in a nonleague contest.
BLUE MOUNTAIN (67) — Dylan Grogan 6-12 4-5 17, Broncheau 3-8 1-2 7, Liddicoat 3-7 0-0 9, Seme 5-11 3-5 14, Mueller 2-8 0-0 5, Wilson 1-2 2-4 4, Bates 0-3 0-0 0, Butcher 3-10 0-0 8, Zundel 0-0 0-0 0, Burke 0-1 0-0 0, Fullmer 0-0 0-0 0, Marx 1-5 0-0 3. Totals 24-67 10-16 67.
UMPQUA (97) — Kolten Mortensen 8-11 0-0 19, Gilbert 2-5 1-2 6, Lungren 3-10 2-4 9, Fredrickson 4-7 1-2 9, Benzel 5-8 2-4 12, Perry 2-3 4-4 10, Quinton 5-10 1-3 11, Campbell 1-1 2-4 4, Love 0-0 0-0 0, Ugodo 1-2 0-0 2, Wood 2-5 0-0 5, Yout 3-4 2-3 10, Hubbard 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 36-66 15-26 97.
Halftime — UCC 54-33. 3-Point Goals — B.M. 9-28 (Liddicoat 3-6, Broncheau 0-1, Seme 1-2, Grogan 1-2, Mueller 1-1, Bates 0-2, Butcher 2-8, Burke 0-1, Marx 1-5), UCC 10-25 (Mortensen 3-4, Gilbert 1-2, Lungren 1-6, Fredrickson 0-1, Benzel 0-1, Perry 2-3, Quinton 0-2, Wood 1-4, Yout 2-2). Rebounds — B.M. 27 (Grogan 8), UCC 47 (Benzel 12). Fouls — B.M. 20, UCC 15. Assists — B.M. 4 (Broncheau 2), UCC 22 (Gilbert 10). Turnovers — B.M. 10, UCC 9.
