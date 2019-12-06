EUGENE — Akoi Yout scored a game-high 23 points and had seven rebounds, and Brock Gilbert dished 12 assists as the Umpqua men's basketball team opened the Dale Bates Invitational with a 111-61 victory over the Multnomah University junior varsity Friday at Lane Community College.
The Riverhawks (7-0) opened the game with a 12-2 run and were not challenged after that, racing to a 60-38 halftime lead.
Isaac Lungren had 17 points and Tanner Quinton had 15 points on 6-of-8 shooting from the field off the bench. Cody Fredrickson had 12 points and nine rebounds, and Spencer Campbell had nine points and a game-high 11 boards for the Riverhawks, who outrebounded Multnomah 65-14.
Umpqua shot 60% from the field and scored 68 points in the paint.
Joel Pastrana had five 3-pointers and 21 points for the Lions.
The Riverhawks take on South Puget Sound (3-1) at 2 p.m. Saturday. The Clippers beat host Lane 69-59 on Friday.
MULTNOMAH JV (61) — Joel Pastrana 7-18 2-2 21, Weatherall 0-2 0-0 0, Arruejo 1-4 0-0 2, Abe 3-13 0-0 7, Bove 4-15 1-2 11, Riascos 4-13 1-1 9, Roberts 0-0 0-0 0, Dale 2-5 0-0 5, Predmore 2-8 0-0 6. Totals 23-78 4-5 61.
UMPQUA (111) — Akoi Yout 10-13 2-2 23, Gilbert 3-4 0-2 7, Lungren 8-13 0-0 17, Fredirckson 6-10 0-0 12, Benzel 2-4 0-0 4, Perry 0-2 0-0 0, Quinton 6-8 2-2 15, Campbell 3-7 3-4 9, Love 2-4 1-2 5, Ugodo 2-5 0-0 4, Wood 3-4 1-2 9, Hubbard 2-4 0-0 6. Totals 47-78 9-14 111.
Halftime — Umpqua 60, Multnomah 38. 3-Point Goals — Multnomah 11-43 (Pastrana 5-13, Weatherall 0-2, Arruejo 0-2, Abe 1-8, Bove 2-6, Riascos 0-3, Dale 1-2, Predmore 2-7), Umpqua 8-19 (Wood 2-3, Hubbard 2-3, Gilbert 1-2, Lungren 1-5, Fredrickson 0-1, Yout 1-1, Perry 0-1, Quinton 1-3). Total Fouls — Multnomah 11, Umpqua 6. Technicals — Yout. Rebounds — Multnomah 14 (Abe, Bove 3), Umpqua 65 (Campbell 11). Assists — Multnomah 6 (Bove 2), Umpqua 24 (Gilbert 12). Turnovers — Multnomah 16, Umpqua 25.
