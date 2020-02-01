Akoi Yuot had career highs of 24 points and 16 rebounds for a double-double and the No. 3-ranked Umpqua Community College men's basketball team used a solid first half to defeat Clark, 86-71, in a Northwest Athletic Conference South Region game on Saturday in Vancouver, Washington.
The Riverhawks (20-2, 8-1 South) kept their share of first place with Clackamas (19-2, 8-1) in the league race.
Yuot converted four 3-point field goals. Kolten Mortensen added 14 points for Umpqua, which led 42-27 at halftime. Isaac Lungren had 13 points and former Oakland High School standout Cameron Benzel chipped in nine points, five rebounds and three steals in the win.
UCC played without starting point guard Brock Gilbert (ankle).
Ethan Smith led the Penguins (8-13, 1-8) with 26 points, including five 3-pointers.
The Riverhawks will host Lane at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday.
UMPQUA (86) — Akoi Yuot 8-17 4-7 24, Lungren 5-12 1-1 13, Fredrickson 4-11 1-2 9, Benzel 4-11 1-6 9, Mortensen 6-10 0-0 14, Perry 1-1 0-0 3, Quinton 3-5 2-2 9, Campbell 0-3 0-0 0, Love 1-1 0-1 2, Wood 1-2 0-0 3, Hubbard 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 33-74 9-19 86.
CLARK (71) — Ethan Smith 7-13 7-8 26, Rivers 2-6 0-0 4, Hushaw 6-14 2-5 17, Brown 2-5 0-0 4, Garrison 1-5 0-1 2, Gorski 0-0 2-2 2, Robello 4-7 2-2 11, Johnson 2-6 0-0 5, Clark 0-1 0-2 0. Totals 24-57 13-20 71.
Halftime — UCC 42-27. 3-Point Goals — UCC 11-26 (Yuot 4-7, Lungren 2-7, Fredrickson 0-1, Benzel 0-2, Mortensen 2-4, Perry 1-1, Quinton 1-2, Wood 1-2), Clark 10-25 (Smith 5-7, Rivers 0-1, Hushaw 3-8, Garrison 0-3, Robello 1-2, Johnson 1-4). Total Fouls — UCC 15, Clark 19. Technical Fouls — UCC Yuot, UCC team. Rebounds — UCC 40 (Yuot 16), Clark 35 (Brown 8). Assists — UCC 5 (Fredrickson 2), Clark 6 (Garrison 2). Turnovers — UCC 9, Clark 11.
