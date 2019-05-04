McMINNVILLE — The Umpqua Community College track and field teams sent a contingent of athletes to the Linfield Open on Saturday.

Paulina Finn tied for fifth in the women’s high jump, clearing 5-1/4. Grace Campbell finished sixth in the women’s long jump (17-4 1/4) and triple jump (33-11 1/4).

Other top 10 finishes for the Riverhawks included Heather Marshall in the women’s discus (seventh, 90-8), Darian Mitchell in the women’s javelin (eighth, 121-5) and shot put (ninth, 39-8 3/4), Carson Burris in the shot put (10th, 40-9) and Parker Wynn in the 400 meters (10th, 52.54).

