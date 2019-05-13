EUGENE — Paulina Finn won the women's high jump and Darian Mitchell finished second in the shot put for Umpqua at the Northwest Athletic Conference South Region track and field championships on Saturday at Lane Community College.
Finn cleared 5-2 1/2 in the high jump and Mitchell heaved the iron ball 40-3 1/4. Christan Ivy was second in the 400 meters (1:04.24), Grace Campbell placed third in the long jump (17-4) and Mitchell finished fourth in the javelin (118-2) for the Riverhawks.
On the men's side, Jason Bergold of UCC tied for fourth in the pole vault (13-10 1/2). Carson Burris was sixth in the shot put (39-9 3/4) and Derek O'Connor finished eighth in the 1,500 (4:15.39).
Lane swept the team titles.
Saturday's Results
MEN
TEAM SCORES — Lane 266, Clackamas 175.5, Clark 114, Mt. Hood 102, Treasure Valley 47, Umpqua 23.5, Southwestern Oregon 5.
Event Winners, UCC Placers
100 — 1. Jett Pharn-Cromb, Clark, 10.69. 200 — 1. Andre Dorn, MH, 22.15. 400 — 1. Andre Dorn, MH, 50.33. 800 — 1. Ryle Hollick, Lane, 1:59.67. 1,500 — 1. Anthony Stone, Lane, 4:00.30; 8. Derek O'Connor, UCC, 4:15.39. 5,000 — 1. Micah Goff, Clark, 16:30.67. 110 HURDLES — 1. Jordan Gloden, Clark, 14.78. 400 HURDLES — 1. Israel Miles, Lane, 56.01. 3,000 STEEPLECHASE — 1. Jorge Aguirre, Clack, 11:27.91. 4x100 RELAY — 1. Lane, 42.66. 4x400 RELAY — 1. Lane, 3:23.36. POLE VAULT — 1. Justin Petz, Lane, 15-8 1/4; 4. (tie) Jason Bergold, UCC, 13-10 1/2; 7. Carver Beck, UCC, 12-10 3/4. LONG JUMP — 1. Dillon Zheol, Clack, 23-1/2. TRIPLE JUMP — 1. Dillon Zheol, Clack, 48-2 3/4. SHOT PUT — 1. Trent Reavis, Lane, 45-8 1/2; 6. Carson Burris, UCC, 39-9 3/4. DISCUS — 1. Trent Reavis, Lane, 146-10; 7. Carson Burris, UCC, 109-4. HAMMER — 1. Zack Hofschneider, Clark, 150-2. JAVELIN — 1. Sawyer Christopher, Lane, 205-9. DECATHLON — 1. J.J. Walker, Clack, 6,502; 5. Carver Beck, UCC, 5,365; 7. Camron Wright, UCC, 4,029.
WOMEN
TEAM SCORES — Lane 255.5, Clackamas 179, Treasure Valley 115, Mt. Hood 76.5, Umpqua 57, Clark 20.
Event Winners, UCC Placers
100 — 1. Shayla Noil, Lane, 12.28; 7. McKenna Wilson, UCC, 13.50. 200 — 1. Eryn Ricker, Lane, 26.18; 6. Christan Ivy, UCC, 27.66; 8. McKenna Wilson, UCC, 28.32. 400 — 1. Essence Foster, Clack, 1:00.04; 2. Christan Ivy, UCC, 1:04.24. 800 — 1. Delia Deleon, TV, 2:21.50. 1,500 — 1. Delia Deleon, TV, 4:49.87. 5,000 — 1. Mary Lethan, TV, 20:20.77. 100 HURDLES — 1. Tylor Harper, Lane, 15.60. 400 HURDLES — 1. Isabella Garcia, Lane, 1:04.33. 3,000 STEEPLECHASE — 1. McKenna Tanselli, Clack, 13:34.20. 4x100 RELAY — 1. Lane, 48.97. 4x400 RELAY — 1. Clackamas, 4:14.24. HIGH JUMP — 1. Paulina Finn, UCC, 5-2 1/2. POLE VAULT — 1. Emily Thomason, Lane, 12-6 1/4; 6. Elaina Dowdy, UCC, 7-10 1/2. LONG JUMP — 1. Ujunwa Nwokona, MH, 18-8 1/2; 3. Grace Campbell, UCC, 17-4. TRIPLE JUMP — 1. Courtney Buckley, Clack, 35-6 1/2. SHOT PUT — 1. Paris Newdall, Lane, 40-11 1/2; 2. Darian Mitchell, UCC, 40-3 1/4; 6. Heather Marshall, UCC, 34-6 3/4. DISCUS — 1. Paris Newdall, Lane, 125-8; 5. Heather Marshall, UCC, 96-3. HAMMER — 1. Kate Bursz, Lane, 150-7. JAVELIN — 1. Grace Buchanan, MH, 124-11; 4. Darian Mitchell, UCC, 118-2. HEPTATHLON — 1. Essence Foster, Clack, 3,987.
