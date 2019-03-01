Umpqua Community College runner Nakai Sinohui ran the men's 10K in 37:54.00 at the Linfield Erik Anderson Memorial Icebreaker on Friday evening in McMinnville.
Sinohui, a South Umpqua graduate, finished 29th in a field of 32. Portland's Cole Shugart won the distance run in 30:56.91.
The men's and women's 10,000-meter races were the only two events that took place Friday. Liz Anjos of Rose City Track Club won the women's race in 37:46.42, Umpqua did not have any student-athletes in the event.
Competition will continue Saturday and UCC will be represented in 20 events this weekend to start the track and field season.
