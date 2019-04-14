ASHLAND — Umpqua Community College's track and field athletes competed in the Raider Invitational on Friday and Saturday at Raider Stadium.
Grace Campbell finished second in the women's long jump at 17-10 1/4. Derek O'Connor placed third in the men's 800 meters (1:59.00) and Darian Mitchell was fourth in the women's javelin (108-11).
UCC Results
MEN
1,500 — 9. Derek O'Connor, 4:22.86. 100 — 29. Carver Beck, 11.86. 110 HURDLES — 11. Camron Wright, 18.83. 400 — 10. Parker Wynn, 53.02; 14. George Turner, 57.39. 200 — 20. Parker Wynn, 24.15. 800 — 3. Derek O'Connor, 1:59.00; 15. Tristan Wood, 2:05.29. 4x400 RELAY — 5. (Parker Wynn, Carver Beck, Tristan Wood, Derek O'Connor), 3:38.36. DISCUS — 25. Carson Burris, 101-5. POLE VAULT — 10. (tie) Carver Beck, 12-9 1/2. SHOT PUT — 20. Carson Burris, 37-3.
WOMEN
DISCUS — 14. Heather Marshall, 103-6. 4x100 RELAY — 5. (McKenna Wilson, Paulina Finn, Christan Ivy, Elaina Dowdy), 53.73. 400 — 10. Christan Ivy, 1:04.61. 200 — 10. Christan Ivy, 28.07; 14. McKenna Wilson, 29.19. SHOT PUT — 7. Darian Mitchell, 38-4 1/4; 10. Heather Marshall, 35-11 1/4. JAVELIN — 4. Darian Mitchell, 108-11. LONG JUMP — 2. Grace Campbell, 17-10 1/4. HIGH JUMP — 6. (tie) Paulina Finn, 4-10 1/2.
