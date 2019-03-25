Umpqua Community College freshmen Carver Beck is in 11th place and Camron Wright in 17th after the first day of competition Monday at the Boxer Combined-Event at Pacific University in Forest Grove.
Beck earned 2754 points and Wright collected 2154 points.
Corban University's Michael Schmidt led the competition after the first day with 3452 points, followed by Josh Schulz of Saint Martin's with 3398 points and Giovanni Brown of Concordia (3307).
Beck finished fourth in shot put with a 10.87 meter hurl, Roseburg HS graduate Wright was 16th at 8.44 meter.
Beck, who attended Triangle Lake High School, finished ninth in the 100 meter (11.93), Wright finished 17th in 12.60. In the long jump, Beck was 13th at 5.62 meter and Wright 17th (4.87 meter).
Beck tied for 10th place with Sam Roddewig of Eastern Oregon (1.71 m), Wright jumped 1.50 m. to tie for 15th place with Clackamas Community College's Carlos Nelson. In the 400 meter race, Beck finished 13th in 57.75 and Wright was 15th in 58.44.
The competition will conclude Tuesday with the 110 meter hurdles, discus, pole vault, javelin and 1,500 meter for the men's competition. The women will compete in long jump, javelin and 800 meter on Tuesday.
The Riverhawks did not have any women in the heptathlon competition.
UCC will compete at the Jen Boyman Memorial at Linfield College in McMinnville on April 6.
Monday's Decathlon Results
Top 3, UCC finishers
OVERALL STANDINGS — 1. Michael Schmidt, Corban, 3452; 2. Josh Schulz, Saint Martin's, 3398; 3. Giovanni Brown, Concordia, 3307; 11. Carver Beck, Umpqua CC, 2754; 17. Camron Wright, Umpqua CC, 2145.
100 — 1. Michael Schmidt, Corban, 11.14; 2. Josh Schulz, Saint Martin's, 11.26; 3. Nathan Poff, Lane CC, 11.36; 9. Carver Beck, Umpqua CC, 11.93; 17. Camron Wright, Umpqua CC, 12.60. LONG JUMP — 1. Josh Schulz, Saint Martin's, 6.58m; 2. Michael Schmidt, Corban, 6.57m; 3. Nathan Poff, Lane CC, 6.20m; 3. Giovanni Brown, Concordia, 6.20m; 13. Carver Beck, Umpqua CC, 6.02m; 17. Camron Wright, Umpqua CC, 4.87m. SHOT PUT — 1. Giovanni Brown, Concordia, 12.37m; 2. Reagan Shira, Corban, 11.73m; 3. Sawyer Christopher, Lane CC, 10.89m; 4. Carver Beck, Umpqua CC, 10.87m; 16. Camron Wright, Umpqua CC, 8.44m. HIGH JUMP — 1. J.J. Walker, Clackamas CC, 1.86m; 2. Reagan Shira, Corban, 1.83m; 3. Sawyer Christopher, Lane CC, 1.83m; 10. Carver Beck, Umpqua CC, 1.71m; 15. Camron Wright, Umpqua CC, 1.50m. 400 — 1. Michael Schmidt, Corban, 50.98; 2. Nathan Poff, Lane CC, 51.34; 3. Josh Schulz, Saint Martin's, 51.58; 13. Carver Beck, Umpqua CC, 57.75; 15. Camron Wright, Umpqua CC, 58.44.
