EUGENE — Darian Mitchell's fourth-place finish in the women's javelin highlighted performances by Umpqua athletes in the Titan 30th Ave. Twilight track and field meet last Saturday.
Mitchell, a Douglas High product, tossed the spear 114-3. She also placed fifth in the shot put (39-9 1/4).
Derek O'Connor finished eighth in the 1,500 meters (4:17.19) for the UCC men.
UCC Results
WOMEN
100 — 8. Christan Ivy, 13.79; 9. McKenna Wilson, 13.88. 200 — 17. Christan Ivy, 29.02; 18. McKenna Wilson, 29.04. 800 — (Heat 1) 5. Ashanti Potter, 3:03.98; 7. Jaysie Fox, 3:07.20. 1,500 — 13. Laura Ekada, 6:13.56; 14. Savannah Slay, 6:18.91. 4x100 RELAY — 3. (McKenna Wilson, Paulina Finn, Christan Ivy, Elaina Dowdy), 53.93. HIGH JUMP — 5. Paulina Finn, 4-10 1/2. POLE VAULT — 11. Elaina Dowdy, 8-4 1/4. SHOT PUT — 5. Darian Mitchell, 39-9 1/4; 10. Heather Marshall, 34-1/4. DISCUS — 13. Heather Marshall, 90-10. JAVELIN — 4. Darian Mitchell, 114-3.
MEN
200 — 28. Parker Wynn, 24.12. 400 — 17. Parker Wynn, 52.97; 25. Tristan Wood, 54.78; 27. Camron Wright, 59.10. 800 — (Heat 1) 10. Derek O'Connor, 2:03.38; (Heat 2) 6. Tristan Wood, 2:09.03. 1,500 — 8. Derek O'Connor, 4:17.19; 22. George Turner, 5:02.54. 110 HURDLES — 9. Carver Beck, 18.79. POLE VAULT — 10. Jason Bergold, 12-10 3/4; 11. Carver Beck, 12-4 3/4. SHOT PUT — 13. Carson Burris, 38-7 3/4; 21. Camron Wright, 32-1 1/2. DISCUS — 22. Carson Burris, 94-8; 24. Carver Beck, 88-5; 27. Camron Wright, 73-11.
