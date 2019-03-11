GRESHAM — The Umpqua Community College track and field teams competed in the Saints Open on Saturday at Mt. Hood Community College.
Former Camas Valley High standout Derek O'Connor finished third in the 800 meters (2:06.01) and fourth in the 1,500 (4:23.54) for the Riverhawks.
UCC's Paulina Finn finished second in the women's high jump (4-7) and Elaina Dowdy placed third in the pole vault (7-3).
Saturday's Results
UCC Athletes
MEN
100 — 8. Parker Wynn, 12.01. 200 — 6. Parker Wynn, 23.86. 400 — 10. George Turner, 57.15. 800 — 3. Derek O'Connor, 2:06.01; 6. Tristan Wood, 2:07.94. 1,500 — 4. Derek O'Connor, 4:23.54. Pole Vault — 5. Carver Beck, 3.25m; 6. Jason Bergold, 3.15m. Shot Put — 9. Carson Burris, 10.78m; 10. Carver Beck, 10.58m; 15. Camron Wright, 7.75m. Discus — 13. Carver Beck, 29.42m; 14. Carson Burris, 29.00m; 19. Camron Wright, 21.94m.
WOMEN
100 — 9. Christan Ivy, 13.86. 200 — 6. Christan Ivy, 28.94; 8. McKenna Wilson, 30.13. 400 — 4. McKenna Wilson, 1:09.38. 800 — 7. Jaysie Fox, 3:01.14; 8. Savannah Slay, 3:04.79; 9. Ashanti Potter, 3:08.29; 10. Laura Ekada, 3:08.56. 1,500 — 4. Savannah Slay, 5:57.34; 6. Laura Ekada, 6:14.49. High Jump — 2. Paulina Finn, 1.45m. Pole Vault — 3. Elaina Dowdy, 2.23m. Shot Put — 5. Heather Marshall, 10.25m. Discus — 4. Heather Marshall, 30.35m.
