GRESHAM — Grace Campbell had Umpqua Community College's top performances with a win in the triple jump and runner-up finish in the women's long jump in the Northwest Athletic Conference track and field championships, held Monday and Tuesday at Mt. Hood Community College.
Campbell, a freshman, went 17 feet, 8 3/4 inches in the long jump. She bounded 36-0 to take the triple jump.
Paulina Finn placed third in the women's high jump for UCC, clearing 4-11 3/4. Jason Bergold finished fifth in the pole vault (14-4 1/2) and Carver Beck was fifth in the vault (13-4 1/2).
Darian Mitchell finished fourth in the women's shot put (39-2 1/2) and was fifth in the javelin (121-10) for the Riverhawks. Elaina Dowdy placed sixth in the women's pole vault (9-4 1/4).
Beck finished seventh in the decathlon with 5,365 points. Derek O'Connor was eighth in the 800 meters (1:59.80).
The women's 4x100 relay team of McKenna Wilson, Finn, Christan Ivy and Dowdy finished eighth (53.79). The men's 4x400 relay quartet of Parker Wynn, Beck, Tristan Wood and O'Connor placed eighth (3:33.46).
Lane swept the team titles, the LCC men compiling 227.5 points and the Titan women scoring 240. The UCC women finished eighth (37) and the men were 10th (13).
