MCMINNVILLE — Umpqua Community College's Zach Holland won the javelin with a throw of 215 feet, 3 inches in the Linfield Erik Anderson Memorial Icebreaker track and field meet last Saturday at Maxwell Field.
Holland, a former Glide High School standout, finished nearly 14 feet ahead of runner-up Sawyer Christopher of Lane. Holland's mark is currently the top junior college throw in the nation.
The Riverhawks' other win came from Kay-lee Jo Hendron in the women's discus. The Glide graduate threw 121-10.
UCC's Carson Burris finished third in the shot put (42-11 3/4). Burris graduated from North Douglas High School.
Linfield Erik Anderson
Memorial Icebreaker
March 7
UCC Results
MEN
Shot Put — 3. Carson Burris, 42-11 3/4; 14. Carver Beck, 36-4 1/4. Discus — 11. Carson Burris, 119-10. Javelin — 1. Zach Holland, 215-3. 10,000 — 17. Konrad Raum, 34:24.05; 19. Paesen Timm, 34:40.20; 23. Jaime Mejia-German, 35:01.41. 1,500 — 5. Derek O'Connor, 4:10.13. 110 Hurdles — 18. Carlos Saravia, 20.48. 400 — 14. Eddie Herskovitz, 53.76. 800 — 8. Derek O'Connor, 2:02.85; 15. Tristan Wood, 2:04.42; 24. Tucker Clement, 2:15.61. 400 Hurdles — 9. Carlos Saravia, 1:02.70. Pole Vault — 6. Carver Beck, 12-11 1/2. Long Jump — 20. Carver Beck, 18-3 3/4.
WOMEN
Shot Put — 9. Kay-lee Jo Hendron, 33-6 3/4; 12. Heather Marshall, 32-7; 21. India Dishman, 26-5 1/2. Triple Jump — 5. Jaelin Hotz, 31-3 3/4. Discus — 1. Kay-lee Jo Hendron, 121-10; 5. India Dishman, 115-2; 17. Heather Marshall, 91-8. Javelin — 16. McKenna Wilson, 95-8. 1,500 — 24. Michel Bartlett, 5:29.48. 100 — 6. Noel Krissie, 13.05. 800 — 19. Rylee Parsons, 2:41.76. 200 — 8. Noel Krissie, 27.30; 17. McKenna Wilson, 28.27. Long Jump — 16. McKenna Wilson, 15-5.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.