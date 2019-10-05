SALEM — The Umpqua Community College volleyball team won the first set, but Chemeketa rebounded to take the next three and defeat the Riverhawks on Saturday afternoon in a Northwest Athletic Conference South Region volleyball match.
Scores were 14-25, 25-14, 25-20, 25-19.
Cassidy Dill had 10 kills and Shelby Halfman added 31 assists for the Storm (11-18, 4-3 South).
Umpqua (16-10, 2-3) got 11 kills and 13 digs from Kaitlen Haas. McKenna Wilson had seven kills and 15 digs, Johanna Pope contributed nine kills, Morgan Johnson and Breez Hansen both contributed six kills, Katelyn Crawford had 16 assists, Megan Davis chipped in 11 assists and 11 digs and Shayla Limatoc added 14 digs.
The Riverhawks return to league play Friday night at home against first-place Rogue and host Southwestern Oregon Saturday.
