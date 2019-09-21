The Umpqua Community College volleyball team lost to Clackamas in straight sets on Saturday in a Northwest Athletic Conference South Region match in Oregon City.
Scores were 25-19, 25-19, 27-25.
Jahlett Talalemotu-Tofi led the Cougars (9-14, 1-2 South) with 11 kills. Mackenzie Raihala had 19 assists and Samantha Tardiff made 17 digs.
Kaitlen Haas had 12 kills and 12 digs for the Riverhawks (12-9, 0-2). Amiyah Shakoor contributed eight kills, Johanna Pope had six kills, Katelyn Crawford chipped in 20 assists and nine digs and Shayla Limatoc added 21 digs and two aces.
“We hurt ourselves with hitting errors,” UCC coach Lacy Pinard said.
UCC will return to league play Friday night at home against Clark.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.