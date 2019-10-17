The Umpqua Community College volleyball team was swept by Lane on Wednesday night in a Northwest Athletic Conference South Region match in Eugene.
Scores were 25-12, 26-24, 25-17.
Ex-Glide standout Johanna Pope finished with seven kills for the Riverhawks (16-13, 2-6 South), who dropped their fourth straight. Morgan Johnson and Lamardia Utupo each contributed five kills, Kaitlen Haas had four kills and 12 digs, Megan Davis chipped in nine assists and nine digs, Roseburg graduate Katelyn Crawford had 12 assists, McKenna Wilson contributed three kills and 11 digs and Shayla Limatoc made 14 digs.
Cassidy Herbert had 10 kills, 10 digs and three aces for the Titans (17-8, 8-1). Taylor Russell, a Roseburg grad, had 22 assists, nine digs and two kills.
UCC had 27 hitting errors, compared to 13 for Lane.
The Riverhawks begin the second round of league play on Saturday, hosting Clackamas of Oregon City. Game time is 2 p.m.
