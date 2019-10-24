ALBANY — Linn-Benton Community College defeated Umpqua in straight sets on Wednesday night in a Northwest Athletic Conference South Region volleyball match.
Scores were 25-17, 25-10, 25-20.
Sydnie Johnson, a former South Umpqua High standout, finished with 35 assists and eight digs and Sutherlin graduate Caity Carrillo made 16 digs for the Roadrunners (23-9, 9-2 South). Taylor Tedrow and Ally Tow each had nine kills and Tow added 17 digs.
Kaitlen Haas had seven kills and seven digs for the Riverhawks (17-14, 3-7). Lamardia Utupo and Johanna Pope each contributed four kills, Shayla Limatoc made 13 digs, McKenna Wilson chipped in 10 digs, Katelyn Crawford had 11 assists and Megan Davis added nine assists. UCC returns to conference play on Saturday, traveling to Gresham to face Mt. Hood.
