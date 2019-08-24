SPRINGFIELD — The Umpqua Community College volleyball team won three of four matches at the Northwest Athletic Conference Showcase on Saturday at Bob Keefer Center.
The Riverhawks defeated Green River 25-7, 25-11; beat Yakima Valley 26-15, 25-15; downed Whatcom in three sets; and lost to Treasure Valley in two sets.
Kaitlen Haas had 10 kills and eight digs against Green River. Johanna Pope contributed five kills and two blocks, Shayla Limatoc made 22 digs and was 100% on the service line and Megan Davis finished with 15 assists and five digs.
Haas had eight kills and Morgan Johnson chipped in seven kills versus Yakima Valley. Pope added six kills and Limatoc made 26 digs.
“The team had a solid day. We have so much potential,” UCC coach Lacy Pinard said.
The Riverhawks conclude the tournament on Sunday with matches against South Puget Sound and Olympic.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.