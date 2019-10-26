GRESHAM — Umpqua Community College saw its postseason hopes fade with a tough loss to Mt. Hood in five sets on Saturday in a Northwest Athletic Conference South Region volleyball match.
Scores were 24-26, 25-16, 25-22, 22-25, 15-13.
Lea'a Puleiala finished with 15 kills and 19 digs for the Saints (15-11, 6-6 South). Amaya Carter had 14 kills, Bethany McKnight contributed 13 kills, Kaylynn Pickett had 28 assists and Katie Saephanh made 21 digs.
Shayla Limatoc had 37 digs and three aces for the Riverhawks (17-15, 3-8), who are in sixth place in the league standings with five matches left. Kaitlen Haas contributed 11 kills, 17 digs and four aces.
McKenna Wilson had 10 kills and 22 digs in the loss, Megan Davis chipped in 32 assists and 14 digs, Morgan Johnson had 13 kills, Johanna Pope contributed 13 kills, Lamardia Utupo had seven kills, Breez Hansen had six kills and four assist blocks and Katelyn Crawford added 16 assists and eight eights.
UCC will host Chemeketa of Salem (12-21, 5-6) at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday.
