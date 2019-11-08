GRANTS PASS — The Umpqua Community College fell to Rogue Community College in four sets Friday night.
The Osprey (25-3 overall, 13-2 NWAC South Region) topped the Riverhawks 25-13, 19-25, 25-17, 25-17.
Umpqua fell to 18-18 overall and 4-11 in NWAC South play.
The Riverhawks will honor their graduating sophomores Thursday when they host Lane in the final match of the regular season.
