WINCHESTER — The Riverhawks rallied to victory on Saturday afternoon.
The Umpqua Community College volleyball team came back from one set down with wins in the last two games and defeated Clackamas of Oregon City in a Northwest Athletic Conference South Region match in the UCC gym.
Scores were 25-14, 22-25, 18-25, 26-24, 15-9.
Kaitlen Haas finished with 14 kills and 28 digs for the Riverhawks (17-13, 3-6 South), who ended a four-match losing streak. Libero Shayla Limatoc made 31 digs.
Umpqua also got 10 kills and 18 digs from McKenna Wilson, 10 kills from Morgan Johnson, nine kills from Johanna Pope, five kills from Breez Hansen, 26 assists and 10 digs from Katelyn Crawford and 20 assists and 18 digs from Megan Davis.
Taylor Jobe had nine kills for the Cougars (10-20, 2-8). Samantha Tardiff made 37 digs and Madison Landwehr added 32 assists.
The Riverhawks travel to Albany on Wednesday to meet Linn-Benton (22-9, 8-2).
