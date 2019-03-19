WINCHESTER — Breez Hansen has signed on to play volleyball at Umpqua Community College next season.
The senior played varsity volleyball for the past two years at Roseburg High School and is expected to graduate from Geneva Academy at the end of the school year.
She is the first Geneva student to be offered a collegiate athletics scholarship.
