WINCHESTER — The Umpqua Community College volleyball team got its weekend off to a good start on Friday night with a win over Mt. Hood of Gresham in straight sets in a Northwest Athletic Conference South Region volleyball match.
Scores were 25-16, 25-19, 25-19.
Kaitlen Haas finished with 10 kills and two block assists for the Riverhawks (16-9, 2-2 South), who have won four straight. Morgan Johnson had eight kills and two block assists, and McKenna Wilson and Johanna Pope each contributed seven kills.
Megan Davis had 15 assists, 10 digs and two service aces, Shayla Limatoc made 15 digs and Katelyn Crawford added 14 assists and one ace in the victory.
Zoe Chatterton led the Saints (11-9, 3-4) with eight kills. Gabby Sanchez had 15 assists and Katie Saephanh made 10 digs.
UCC travels to Salem Saturday to meet Chemeketa (10-18, 3-3) at 2 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.