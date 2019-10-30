WINCHESTER — The Umpqua Community College volleyball team recovered from a loss in the opening set with wins in the next three games to take a victory over Chemeketa of Salem on Wednesday night in a Northwest Athletic Conference South Region match.
Scores were 20-25, 25-18, 25-20, 25-17.
Kaitlen Haas led the Riverhawks (18-15, 4-8 South) offensively with 21 kills and added 11 digs. Former Glide standout Johanna Pope had 15 kills in the win.
Umpqua got 25 assists from Roseburg graduate Katelyn Crawford, 20 assists and nine digs from Megan Davis, six kills and 14 digs from McKenna Wilson, 31 digs from Shayla Limatoc and six kills from Morgan Johnson (Roseburg).
Kaelyn West had 11 kills for the Storm (12-22, 5-7). Shelby Halfman had 35 assists and Marsted Hall made 25 digs.
The Riverhawks will travel to Vancouver, Washington, on Saturday to face Clark.
