WINCHESTER — Rogue rebounded from a loss to Umpqua in the opening set to take the next three games and handed the Riverhawks a loss on Friday night in a South Region match.
Scores were 23-25, 25-23, 25-13, 25-17.
The Ospreys of Grants Pass remained unbeaten in South Region play at 8-0 and improved to 19-1 overall. UCC dropped to 16-11 and 2-4.
Violett Togagae led Rogue with 21 kills and 16 digs. Olivia Wallace had 27 assists.
Kaitlen Haas finished with 13 kills and 14 digs for the Riverhawks. Shayla Limatoc made 21 digs, McKenna Wilson contributed nine kills and 11 digs, Megan Davis had 14 assists and 15 digs, Morgan Johnson chipped in five kills, Johanna Pope had six kills and two solo blocks, Breez Hansen contributed four kills and two solo blocks and Katelyn Crawford added 16 assists.
UCC hosts Southwestern Oregon of Coos Bay at 2 p.m. Saturday.
