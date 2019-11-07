COOS BAY — Southwestern Oregon handed Umpqua a loss in straight sets in a Northwest Athletic Conference South Region volleyball match Wednesday night.
Scores were 25-18, 25-14, 28-26.
Amanda Clark led the Lakers (17-16, 4-11 South) with 13 kills and Sydney Colledge added 20 assists.
Kaitlen Haas finished with 10 kills and 10 digs for the Riverhawks (18-17, 4-10). Johanna Pope had seven kills, McKenna Wilson contributed six kills and 10 digs and Katelyn Crawford added 14 assists.
UCC travels to Grants Pass on Friday to face second-place Rogue (24-3, 12-2).
